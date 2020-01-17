





BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 07, 2020Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 07, 2020Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2020Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2020Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse

























