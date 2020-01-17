DGAP-AFR: BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2020

Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2020

Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse













Language: English
Company: BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.baywa.de





 
