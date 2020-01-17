DGAP-AFR: CENIT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: CENIT AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






CENIT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








17.01.2020 / 13:38



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die CENIT AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2020

Ort: http://www.cenit.com/berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2020

Ort: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2020

Ort: http://www.cenit.com/quartalsbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2020

Ort: http://www.cenit.com/reports













17.01.2020
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CENIT AG

Industriestraße 52 - 54

70565 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




956253  17.01.2020 



