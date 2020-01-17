DGAP-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2020

Address: http://www.cenit.com/quartalsbericht


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2020

Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports













Language: English
Company: CENIT AG

Industriestraße 52 - 54

70565 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com





 
