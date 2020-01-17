DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 16/01/2020, 16:57 CET/CEST - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a publication dated 16.01.2020



1. Details of issuer


creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Dec 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

1.353.224














Language: English
