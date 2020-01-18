DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








17.01.2020 / 18:43



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris , France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

09 Jan 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.05 % 5.34 % 5.39 % 123565586
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 62905 0 0.05 % 0 %
Total 62905 0.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG














































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1040145 0.84 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 until 20.03.2020 272500 0.22 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 until 19.06.2020 30000 0.02 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 until 18.09.2020 52000 0.04 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 until 17.12.2021 2200 0.00 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0.00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0.00 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0.00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0.00 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0.00 %
Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0.00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0.00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0.00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0.00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0.01 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0.01 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0.00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0.00 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0.01 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0.11 %
    Total 1573295 1.27 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Cash 1000 0.00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 3803 0.00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 72 0.00 %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 142126 0.12 %
Equity Linked Swaps 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Cash 242602 0.20 %
Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 60000 0.05 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 109520 0.09 %
OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 until 13.12.2023 Cash 37600 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 until 14.12.2022 Cash 34760 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 15.01.2020 until 15.01.2020 Cash 3271 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 until 15.06.2022 Cash 16530 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 15.09.2021 until 15.09.2021 Cash 1195 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 until 15.12.2021 Cash 46560 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 until 16.06.2021 Cash 54524 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 until 16.09.2020 Cash 31924 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 until 16.12.2020 Cash 48125 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 until 17.03.2021 Cash 9972 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 until 17.06.2020 Cash 70172 0.06 %
OTC Call Option 18.03.2020 until 18.03.2020 Cash 41045 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 until 18.11.2020 Cash 3397 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 19.02.2020 until 19.02.2020 Cash 12955 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 until 19.08.2020 Cash 6280 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 45382 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 39478 0.03 %
OTC Put Option 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Cash 407200 0.33 %
OTC Put Option 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Cash 31700 0.03 %
OTC Put Option 18.03.2020 until 18.03.2020 Cash 19789 0.02 %
OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 144618 0.12 %
OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 until 17.06.2020 Cash 12618 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 177298 0.14 %
OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 until 16.09.2020 Cash 4876 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 600 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 until 16.12.2020 Cash 1355 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 until 17.03.2021 Cash 39 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 until 16.06.2021 Cash 2537 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 48880 0.04 %
Listed Put Option 17.01.2020 until 17.01.2020 Physical 115000 0.09 %
Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 until 20.03.2020 Physical 444200 0.36 %
Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 until 19.06.2020 Physical 420000 0.34 %
Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 until 18.09.2020 Physical 145000 0.12 %
Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 until 18.12.2020 Physical 370000 0.30 %
Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 until 18.06.2021 Physical 120000 0.10 %
Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 until 17.12.2021 Physical 30000 0.02 %
Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 until 16.12.2022 Physical 71000 0.06 %
Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 until 15.12.2023 Physical 175000 0.14 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.01.2020 until 15.01.2020 Cash 2888 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.02.2020 until 19.02.2020 Cash 5015 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.03.2020 until 18.03.2020 Cash 22835 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 until 17.06.2020 Cash 38964 0.03 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 until 19.06.2020 Cash 252 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 until 19.08.2020 Cash 4401 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 until 16.09.2020 Cash 16013 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 until 18.11.2020 Cash 1622 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 until 16.12.2020 Cash 30534 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 until 17.03.2021 Cash 2475 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 until 16.06.2021 Cash 45350 0.04 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 until 15.09.2021 Cash 311 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 until 15.12.2021 Cash 18587 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 until 15.06.2022 Cash 1140 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 until 14.12.2022 Cash 9494 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 until 13.12.2023 Cash 5868 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 81814 0.07 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 897 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 45382 0.04 %
Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 39468 0.03 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Cash 407200 0.33 %
Listed Put Warrant 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Cash 31700 0.03 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.03.2020 until 18.03.2020 Cash 19789 0.02 %
Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 144618 0.12 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 until 17.06.2020 Cash 12618 0.01 %
Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 177298 0.14 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 until 16.09.2020 Cash 4876 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 600 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 until 16.12.2020 Cash 1355 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 until 17.03.2021 Cash 39 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 until 16.06.2021 Cash 2537 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 48880 0.04 %
      Total 5028823 4.07 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




















































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

14 Jan 2020














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




954893  17.01.2020 



