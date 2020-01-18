DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.01.2020 / 18:43
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris , France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.05 %
|5.34 %
|5.39 %
|123565586
|Previous notification
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|62905
|0
|0.05 %
|0 %
|Total
|62905
|0.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|1040145
|0.84 %
|Listed Call Option
|20.03.2020
|until 20.03.2020
|272500
|0.22 %
|Listed Call Option
|19.06.2020
|until 19.06.2020
|30000
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.09.2020
|until 18.09.2020
|52000
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.12.2021
|until 17.12.2021
|2200
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020
|438
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020
|786
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020
|2167
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|12.03.2021
|12.03.2021
|2247
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|12.06.2020
|12.06.2020
|1669
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|13.03.2020
|13.03.2020
|541
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|13
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|247
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|439
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|8262
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020
|18.12.2020
|10508
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|1553
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|5725
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|23.10.2020
|23.10.2020
|9287
|0.01 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|132568
|0.11 %
|
|
|Total
|1573295
|1.27 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Linked Swaps on Basket
|13.01.2020
|13.01.2020
|Cash
|1000
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|3803
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|72
|0.00 %
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|142126
|0.12 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|16.01.2020
|16.01.2020
|Cash
|242602
|0.20 %
|Futures
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|60000
|0.05 %
|OTC Call Option
|03.01.2025
|until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|109520
|0.09 %
|OTC Call Option
|13.12.2023
|until 13.12.2023
|Cash
|37600
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.12.2022
|until 14.12.2022
|Cash
|34760
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.01.2020
|until 15.01.2020
|Cash
|3271
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.06.2022
|until 15.06.2022
|Cash
|16530
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.09.2021
|until 15.09.2021
|Cash
|1195
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.12.2021
|until 15.12.2021
|Cash
|46560
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.06.2021
|until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|54524
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.09.2020
|until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|31924
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.12.2020
|until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|48125
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.03.2021
|until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|9972
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.06.2020
|until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|70172
|0.06 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.03.2020
|until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|41045
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.11.2020
|until 18.11.2020
|Cash
|3397
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.02.2020
|until 19.02.2020
|Cash
|12955
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.08.2020
|until 19.08.2020
|Cash
|6280
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|45382
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|39478
|0.03 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.01.2020
|17.01.2020
|Cash
|407200
|0.33 %
|OTC Put Option
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Cash
|31700
|0.03 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.03.2020
|until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|19789
|0.02 %
|OTC Put Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|144618
|0.12 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.06.2020
|until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|12618
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|177298
|0.14 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.09.2020
|until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|4876
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|600
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.12.2020
|until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|1355
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.03.2021
|until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|39
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.06.2021
|until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|2537
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|03.01.2025
|until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|48880
|0.04 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.01.2020
|until 17.01.2020
|Physical
|115000
|0.09 %
|Listed Put Option
|20.03.2020
|until 20.03.2020
|Physical
|444200
|0.36 %
|Listed Put Option
|19.06.2020
|until 19.06.2020
|Physical
|420000
|0.34 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.09.2020
|until 18.09.2020
|Physical
|145000
|0.12 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2020
|until 18.12.2020
|Physical
|370000
|0.30 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.06.2021
|until 18.06.2021
|Physical
|120000
|0.10 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.12.2021
|until 17.12.2021
|Physical
|30000
|0.02 %
|Listed Put Option
|16.12.2022
|until 16.12.2022
|Physical
|71000
|0.06 %
|Listed Put Option
|15.12.2023
|until 15.12.2023
|Physical
|175000
|0.14 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.01.2020
|until 15.01.2020
|Cash
|2888
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.02.2020
|until 19.02.2020
|Cash
|5015
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.03.2020
|until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|22835
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.06.2020
|until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|38964
|0.03 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|until 19.06.2020
|Cash
|252
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.08.2020
|until 19.08.2020
|Cash
|4401
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.09.2020
|until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|16013
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.11.2020
|until 18.11.2020
|Cash
|1622
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.12.2020
|until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|30534
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.03.2021
|until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|2475
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.06.2021
|until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|45350
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.09.2021
|until 15.09.2021
|Cash
|311
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.12.2021
|until 15.12.2021
|Cash
|18587
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.06.2022
|until 15.06.2022
|Cash
|1140
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.12.2022
|until 14.12.2022
|Cash
|9494
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|13.12.2023
|until 13.12.2023
|Cash
|5868
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|81814
|0.07 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|897
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|45382
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|39468
|0.03 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.01.2020
|17.01.2020
|Cash
|407200
|0.33 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Cash
|31700
|0.03 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.03.2020
|until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|19789
|0.02 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|144618
|0.12 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.06.2020
|until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|12618
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|177298
|0.14 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.09.2020
|until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|4876
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|600
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.12.2020
|until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|1355
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.03.2021
|until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|39
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.06.2021
|until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|2537
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|03.01.2025
|until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|48880
|0.04 %
|
|
|
|Total
|5028823
|4.07 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
954893 17.01.2020
