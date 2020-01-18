





1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris , France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

09 Jan 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.05 %

5.34 %

5.39 %

123565586

Previous notification

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

62905

0

0.05 %

0 %

Total

62905

0.05 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1040145

0.84 %

Listed Call Option

20.03.2020

until 20.03.2020

272500

0.22 %

Listed Call Option

19.06.2020

until 19.06.2020

30000

0.02 %

Listed Call Option

18.09.2020

until 18.09.2020

52000

0.04 %

Listed Call Option

17.12.2021

until 17.12.2021

2200

0.00 %

Certificates

09.10.2020

09.10.2020

438

0.00 %

Certificates

11.09.2020

11.09.2020

786

0.00 %

Certificates

11.12.2020

11.12.2020

2167

0.00 %

Certificates

12.03.2021

12.03.2021

2247

0.00 %

Certificates

12.06.2020

12.06.2020

1669

0.00 %

Certificates

13.03.2020

13.03.2020

541

0.00 %

Certificates

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

13

0.00 %

Certificates

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

247

0.00 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

439

0.00 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

8262

0.01 %

Certificates

18.12.2020

18.12.2020

10508

0.01 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

1553

0.00 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

5725

0.00 %

Certificates

23.10.2020

23.10.2020

9287

0.01 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

132568

0.11 %





Total

1573295

1.27 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Linked Swaps on Basket

13.01.2020

13.01.2020

Cash

1000

0.00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

3803

0.00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

until 03.01.2025

Cash

72

0.00 %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

142126

0.12 %

Equity Linked Swaps

16.01.2020

16.01.2020

Cash

242602

0.20 %

Futures

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

60000

0.05 %

OTC Call Option

03.01.2025

until 03.01.2025

Cash

109520

0.09 %

OTC Call Option

13.12.2023

until 13.12.2023

Cash

37600

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

14.12.2022

until 14.12.2022

Cash

34760

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

15.01.2020

until 15.01.2020

Cash

3271

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

15.06.2022

until 15.06.2022

Cash

16530

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

15.09.2021

until 15.09.2021

Cash

1195

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

15.12.2021

until 15.12.2021

Cash

46560

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

16.06.2021

until 16.06.2021

Cash

54524

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

16.09.2020

until 16.09.2020

Cash

31924

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

16.12.2020

until 16.12.2020

Cash

48125

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

17.03.2021

until 17.03.2021

Cash

9972

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

17.06.2020

until 17.06.2020

Cash

70172

0.06 %

OTC Call Option

18.03.2020

until 18.03.2020

Cash

41045

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

18.11.2020

until 18.11.2020

Cash

3397

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

19.02.2020

until 19.02.2020

Cash

12955

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

19.08.2020

until 19.08.2020

Cash

6280

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

45382

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

39478

0.03 %

OTC Put Option

17.01.2020

17.01.2020

Cash

407200

0.33 %

OTC Put Option

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Cash

31700

0.03 %

OTC Put Option

18.03.2020

until 18.03.2020

Cash

19789

0.02 %

OTC Put Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

144618

0.12 %

OTC Put Option

17.06.2020

until 17.06.2020

Cash

12618

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

177298

0.14 %

OTC Put Option

16.09.2020

until 16.09.2020

Cash

4876

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

600

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

16.12.2020

until 16.12.2020

Cash

1355

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

17.03.2021

until 17.03.2021

Cash

39

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

16.06.2021

until 16.06.2021

Cash

2537

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

03.01.2025

until 03.01.2025

Cash

48880

0.04 %

Listed Put Option

17.01.2020

until 17.01.2020

Physical

115000

0.09 %

Listed Put Option

20.03.2020

until 20.03.2020

Physical

444200

0.36 %

Listed Put Option

19.06.2020

until 19.06.2020

Physical

420000

0.34 %

Listed Put Option

18.09.2020

until 18.09.2020

Physical

145000

0.12 %

Listed Put Option

18.12.2020

until 18.12.2020

Physical

370000

0.30 %

Listed Put Option

18.06.2021

until 18.06.2021

Physical

120000

0.10 %

Listed Put Option

17.12.2021

until 17.12.2021

Physical

30000

0.02 %

Listed Put Option

16.12.2022

until 16.12.2022

Physical

71000

0.06 %

Listed Put Option

15.12.2023

until 15.12.2023

Physical

175000

0.14 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.01.2020

until 15.01.2020

Cash

2888

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.02.2020

until 19.02.2020

Cash

5015

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.03.2020

until 18.03.2020

Cash

22835

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.06.2020

until 17.06.2020

Cash

38964

0.03 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

until 19.06.2020

Cash

252

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.08.2020

until 19.08.2020

Cash

4401

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.09.2020

until 16.09.2020

Cash

16013

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.11.2020

until 18.11.2020

Cash

1622

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.12.2020

until 16.12.2020

Cash

30534

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.03.2021

until 17.03.2021

Cash

2475

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.06.2021

until 16.06.2021

Cash

45350

0.04 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.09.2021

until 15.09.2021

Cash

311

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.12.2021

until 15.12.2021

Cash

18587

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.06.2022

until 15.06.2022

Cash

1140

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.12.2022

until 14.12.2022

Cash

9494

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

13.12.2023

until 13.12.2023

Cash

5868

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

until 03.01.2025

Cash

81814

0.07 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

897

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

45382

0.04 %

Listed Call Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

39468

0.03 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.01.2020

17.01.2020

Cash

407200

0.33 %

Listed Put Warrant

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Cash

31700

0.03 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.03.2020

until 18.03.2020

Cash

19789

0.02 %

Listed Put Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

144618

0.12 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.06.2020

until 17.06.2020

Cash

12618

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

177298

0.14 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.09.2020

until 16.09.2020

Cash

4876

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

600

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.12.2020

until 16.12.2020

Cash

1355

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.03.2021

until 17.03.2021

Cash

39

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.06.2021

until 16.06.2021

Cash

2537

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

03.01.2025

until 03.01.2025

Cash

48880

0.04 %







Total

5028823

4.07 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%









Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%









Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%









Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

14 Jan 2020



