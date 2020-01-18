





17.01.2020 / 18:43







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,05 %

5,34 %

5,39 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

62905

0

0,05 %

0 %

Summe

62905

0,05 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

N/A

N/A

1040145

0,84 %

Listed Call Option

20.03.2020

bis 20.03.2020

272500

0,22 %

Listed Call Option

19.06.2020

bis 19.06.2020

30000

0,02 %

Listed Call Option

18.09.2020

bis 18.09.2020

52000

0,04 %

Listed Call Option

17.12.2021

bis 17.12.2021

2200

0,00 %

Certificates

09.10.2020

09.10.2020

438

0,00 %

Certificates

11.09.2020

11.09.2020

786

0,00 %

Certificates

11.12.2020

11.12.2020

2167

0,00 %

Certificates

12.03.2021

12.03.2021

2247

0,00 %

Certificates

12.06.2020

12.06.2020

1669

0,00 %

Certificates

13.03.2020

13.03.2020

541

0,00 %

Certificates

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

13

0,00 %

Certificates

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

247

0,00 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

439

0,00 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

8262

0,01 %

Certificates

18.12.2020

18.12.2020

10508

0,01 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

1553

0,00 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

5725

0,00 %

Certificates

23.10.2020

23.10.2020

9287

0,01 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

132568

0,11 %





Summe

1573295

1,27 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Equity Linked Swaps on Basket

13.01.2020

13.01.2020

Bar

1000

0,00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Bar

3803

0,00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

bis 03.01.2025

Bar

72

0,00 %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Bar

142126

0,12 %

Equity Linked Swaps

16.01.2020

16.01.2020

Bar

242602

0,20 %

Futures

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

60000

0,05 %

OTC Call Option

03.01.2025

bis 03.01.2025

Bar

109520

0,09 %

OTC Call Option

13.12.2023

bis 13.12.2023

Bar

37600

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

14.12.2022

bis 14.12.2022

Bar

34760

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

15.01.2020

bis 15.01.2020

Bar

3271

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

15.06.2022

bis 15.06.2022

Bar

16530

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

15.09.2021

bis 15.09.2021

Bar

1195

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

15.12.2021

bis 15.12.2021

Bar

46560

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

16.06.2021

bis 16.06.2021

Bar

54524

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

16.09.2020

bis 16.09.2020

Bar

31924

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

16.12.2020

bis 16.12.2020

Bar

48125

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

17.03.2021

bis 17.03.2021

Bar

9972

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

17.06.2020

bis 17.06.2020

Bar

70172

0,06 %

OTC Call Option

18.03.2020

bis 18.03.2020

Bar

41045

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

18.11.2020

bis 18.11.2020

Bar

3397

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

19.02.2020

bis 19.02.2020

Bar

12955

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

19.08.2020

bis 19.08.2020

Bar

6280

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

45382

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

39478

0,03 %

OTC Put Option

17.01.2020

17.01.2020

Bar

407200

0,33 %

OTC Put Option

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Bar

31700

0,03 %

OTC Put Option

18.03.2020

bis 18.03.2020

Bar

19789

0,02 %

OTC Put Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

144618

0,12 %

OTC Put Option

17.06.2020

bis 17.06.2020

Bar

12618

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

177298

0,14 %

OTC Put Option

16.09.2020

bis 16.09.2020

Bar

4876

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

600

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

16.12.2020

bis 16.12.2020

Bar

1355

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

17.03.2021

bis 17.03.2021

Bar

39

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

16.06.2021

bis 16.06.2021

Bar

2537

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

03.01.2025

bis 03.01.2025

Bar

48880

0,04 %

Listed Put Option

17.01.2020

bis 17.01.2020

Physisch

115000

0,09 %

Listed Put Option

20.03.2020

bis 20.03.2020

Physisch

444200

0,36 %

Listed Put Option

19.06.2020

bis 19.06.2020

Physisch

420000

0,34 %

Listed Put Option

18.09.2020

bis 18.09.2020

Physisch

145000

0,12 %

Listed Put Option

18.12.2020

bis 18.12.2020

Physisch

370000

0,30 %

Listed Put Option

18.06.2021

bis 18.06.2021

Physisch

120000

0,10 %

Listed Put Option

17.12.2021

bis 17.12.2021

Physisch

30000

0,02 %

Listed Put Option

16.12.2022

bis 16.12.2022

Physisch

71000

0,06 %

Listed Put Option

15.12.2023

bis 15.12.2023

Physisch

175000

0,14 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.01.2020

bis 15.01.2020

Bar

2888

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.02.2020

bis 19.02.2020

Bar

5015

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.03.2020

bis 18.03.2020

Bar

22835

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.06.2020

bis 17.06.2020

Bar

38964

0,03 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

bis 19.06.2020

Bar

252

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.08.2020

bis 19.08.2020

Bar

4401

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.09.2020

bis 16.09.2020

Bar

16013

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.11.2020

bis 18.11.2020

Bar

1622

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.12.2020

bis 16.12.2020

Bar

30534

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.03.2021

bis 17.03.2021

Bar

2475

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.06.2021

bis 16.06.2021

Bar

45350

0,04 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.09.2021

bis 15.09.2021

Bar

311

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.12.2021

bis 15.12.2021

Bar

18587

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.06.2022

bis 15.06.2022

Bar

1140

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.12.2022

bis 14.12.2022

Bar

9494

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

13.12.2023

bis 13.12.2023

Bar

5868

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

bis 03.01.2025

Bar

81814

0,07 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Bar

897

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

45382

0,04 %

Listed Call Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

39468

0,03 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.01.2020

17.01.2020

Bar

407200

0,33 %

Listed Put Warrant

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Bar

31700

0,03 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.03.2020

bis 18.03.2020

Bar

19789

0,02 %

Listed Put Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

144618

0,12 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.06.2020

bis 17.06.2020

Bar

12618

0,01 %

Listed Put Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

177298

0,14 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.09.2020

bis 16.09.2020

Bar

4876

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

600

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.12.2020

bis 16.12.2020

Bar

1355

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.03.2021

bis 17.03.2021

Bar

39

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.06.2021

bis 16.06.2021

Bar

2537

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

03.01.2025

bis 03.01.2025

Bar

48880

0,04 %







Summe

5028823

4,07 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%









Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%









Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%









Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

14.01.2020



