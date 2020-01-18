DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








17.01.2020 / 18:43



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,05 % 5,34 % 5,39 % 123565586
letzte Mitteilung N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 62905 0 0,05 % 0 %
Summe 62905 0,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG














































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 1040145 0,84 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0,00 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %
Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0,00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0,00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0,01 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0,01 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0,00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0,00 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0,11 %
    Summe 1573295 1,27 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Bar 1000 0,00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 3803 0,00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 72 0,00 %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Bar 142126 0,12 %
Equity Linked Swaps 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Bar 242602 0,20 %
Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 109520 0,09 %
OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 bis 13.12.2023 Bar 37600 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 bis 14.12.2022 Bar 34760 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 15.01.2020 bis 15.01.2020 Bar 3271 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 bis 15.06.2022 Bar 16530 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 15.09.2021 bis 15.09.2021 Bar 1195 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 bis 15.12.2021 Bar 46560 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 54524 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 31924 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 48125 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 9972 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 70172 0,06 %
OTC Call Option 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 41045 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 bis 18.11.2020 Bar 3397 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 19.02.2020 bis 19.02.2020 Bar 12955 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 bis 19.08.2020 Bar 6280 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39478 0,03 %
OTC Put Option 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %
OTC Put Option 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %
OTC Put Option 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 19789 0,02 %
OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %
OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 12618 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %
OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 4876 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1355 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 39 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2537 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 48880 0,04 %
Listed Put Option 17.01.2020 bis 17.01.2020 Physisch 115000 0,09 %
Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 Physisch 444200 0,36 %
Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 Physisch 420000 0,34 %
Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 Physisch 145000 0,12 %
Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 bis 18.12.2020 Physisch 370000 0,30 %
Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 bis 18.06.2021 Physisch 120000 0,10 %
Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 Physisch 30000 0,02 %
Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 bis 16.12.2022 Physisch 71000 0,06 %
Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 bis 15.12.2023 Physisch 175000 0,14 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.01.2020 bis 15.01.2020 Bar 2888 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.02.2020 bis 19.02.2020 Bar 5015 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 22835 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 38964 0,03 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 Bar 252 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 bis 19.08.2020 Bar 4401 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 16013 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 bis 18.11.2020 Bar 1622 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 30534 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 2475 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 45350 0,04 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 bis 15.09.2021 Bar 311 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 bis 15.12.2021 Bar 18587 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 bis 15.06.2022 Bar 1140 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 bis 14.12.2022 Bar 9494 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 bis 13.12.2023 Bar 5868 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 81814 0,07 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 897 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %
Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39468 0,03 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %
Listed Put Warrant 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 19789 0,02 %
Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 12618 0,01 %
Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 4876 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1355 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 39 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2537 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 48880 0,04 %
      Summe 5028823 4,07 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:




















































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

14.01.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
