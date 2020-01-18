DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION

JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION


17-Jan-2020


Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION

Jena, January 17, 2020 - The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: JEN) has decided today to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION. The board has come to the conclusion that the offers submitted do not correspond to the business potential as demonstrated in the fiscal year 2019, and thus, do not meet Jenoptik"s expectation. Going forward, VINCORION will be operated as an independent investment.

