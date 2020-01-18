DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION
2020. január 17., péntek, 19:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION
Jena, January 17, 2020 - The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: JEN) has decided today to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION. The board has come to the conclusion that the offers submitted do not correspond to the business potential as demonstrated in the fiscal year 2019, and thus, do not meet Jenoptik"s expectation. Going forward, VINCORION will be operated as an independent investment.
JENOPTIK AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)364 165-2156
|Fax:
|+49 (0)364 165-2804
|E-mail:
|ir@jenoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB601
|WKN:
|A2NB60
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|956399
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
956399 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
