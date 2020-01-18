DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal





JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION





17-Jan-2020 / 19:32 CET/CEST





Jenoptik stops sales process of VINCORION



Jena, January 17, 2020 - The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: JEN) has decided today to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION. The board has come to the conclusion that the offers submitted do not correspond to the business potential as demonstrated in the fiscal year 2019, and thus, do not meet Jenoptik"s expectation. Going forward, VINCORION will be operated as an independent investment.



