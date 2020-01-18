DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis
2020. január 17., péntek, 23:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Investment
DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis
Pliezhausen, January 17, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 68 % of the shares in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH (Portavis) from Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and thus expands its existing business with high-quality cloud services and operational IT services in the financial sector.
Portavis has around 200 employees providing IT services to customers in the financial services sector and is expected to generate annual revenue of some EUR 60m for the current fiscal year. The company mainly serves Hamburger Sparkasse AG, Die Sparkasse Bremen AG and Hamburg Commercial Bank AG on the basis of long-term service agreements. Hamburger Sparkasse AG and Die Sparkasse Bremen AG will retain a 32% stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis AG.
The transaction comprises 68% of the shares in Portavis. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential at this time. The transaction is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office.
Notifying person:
Max H.-H. Schaber,
CEO of DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact for further information
DATAGROUP SE
T +49 7127 970-015
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|956413
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
956413 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
