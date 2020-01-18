DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Disposal





Diebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

North Canton, Ohio, United States of America

January 17, 2020 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Today, through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") has signed a binding agreement with DATAGROUP SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: D6H) on the sale of its majority stake (68%) in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH ("Portavis"). Portavis provides application management and information technology (IT) infrastructure outsourcing solutions to certain financial institutions in Germany. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to antitrust clearance under German law. As part of the transaction, the selling subsidiary will repay certain cash pool loans it has received from Portavis.

North Canton, January 17, 2020



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Notifying Person:



Stephen A. Virostek



Vice President, Investor Relations



Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319



Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794

stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com