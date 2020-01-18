DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary
2020. január 17., péntek, 23:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Disposal
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
January 17, 2020 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Today, through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") has signed a binding agreement with DATAGROUP SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: D6H) on the sale of its majority stake (68%) in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH ("Portavis"). Portavis provides application management and information technology (IT) infrastructure outsourcing solutions to certain financial institutions in Germany. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to antitrust clearance under German law. As part of the transaction, the selling subsidiary will repay certain cash pool loans it has received from Portavis.
North Canton, January 17, 2020
Notifying Person:
Forward-Looking Statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Phone:
|+1 330 490 6046
|Fax:
|+1 330 490 4450
|E-mail:
|elizabeth.radigan@dieboldnixdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
|WKN:
|856244
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|956407
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
956407 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]