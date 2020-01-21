Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 17 January 2020, a number of 111,038 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

01/13/2020

24,733

43.0518

01/14/2020

46,727

42.3339

01/15/2020

7,206

42.3381

01/16/2020

18,718

42.7674

01/17/2020

13,654

43.0748



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 17 January 2020 amounts to 1,522,324 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 20 January 2020



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board