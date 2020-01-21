DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 17 January 2020, a number of 111,038 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
01/13/2020 24,733 43.0518
01/14/2020 46,727 42.3339
01/15/2020 7,206 42.3381
01/16/2020 18,718 42.7674
01/17/2020 13,654 43.0748

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 17 January 2020 amounts to 1,522,324 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 20 January 2020

Siemens Healthineers AG

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
