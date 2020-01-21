DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Frankfurt am Main, 21 January 2020

DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital

DIC Asset AG (the "Company") has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital that was announced yesterday. The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 110 million from the capital increase.





A total of 6,857,774 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 16.00 per share. TTL Real Estate GmbH, which belongs to the Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Group, and the RAG Foundation have purchased 2,336,248 and 685,777 new shares in the placement process. The new shares carry the same rights as the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The first trading day of the new shares is expected to be on 24 January 2020 and settlement of the new shares against payment of the placement price is expected to take place on or around 24 January 2020.

Contact:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Straße 20



60311 Frankfurt am Main



Tel.: (069) 9 45 48 58-14 92

About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, DIC Asset AG maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 180 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 7.6 billion under management (as of 31 December 2019). Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets under management), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.

In its Institutional Business division (EUR 5.7 billion in assets under management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income from structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.