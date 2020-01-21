DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Frankfurt am Main, 21 January 2020
DIC Asset AG successfully completes capital increase from authorized capital
DIC Asset AG (the "Company") has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital that was announced yesterday. The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 110 million from the capital increase.
Contact:
Disclaimer
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of DIC Asset AG.
This document is not intended for distribution, publication, or dissemination in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan or in any other jurisdiction where the offer or the sale of securities of DIC Asset AG is not permitted.
The publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to submit a quote for the purchase of securities in the United States of America, nor is it part of any such offer or solicitation. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the Securities Act as amended or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").
Unless expressly stated otherwise, all information, data, assumptions and forward looking statements contained in this document refer to information, data and forecast that were available to DIC Asset AG at the time of publication. In accordance with applicable laws, DIC Asset AG is under no obligation to, and will not, update this document in any form whatsoever.
With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, DIC Asset AG maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 180 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 7.6 billion under management (as of 31 December 2019). Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.
In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets under management), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.
In its Institutional Business division (EUR 5.7 billion in assets under management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income from structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|957481
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
957481 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
