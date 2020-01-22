





Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020



Address:

