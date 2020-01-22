DGAP-AFR: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2020. január 22., szerda, 12:00
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4120/zwischenberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4120/interim-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4120/zwischenberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4120/interim-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Artegastraße 1
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
936725 22.01.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]