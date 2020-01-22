DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2020. január 22., szerda, 12:05
Hiermit gibt die Voltabox AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2020
Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2020
Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quaterly-reports.html
Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.11.2020
Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.11.2020
Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quaterly-reports.html
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Voltabox AG
|Artegastraße 1
|33129 Delbrück
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.voltabox.ag
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
936751 22.01.2020
