Hiermit gibt die Voltabox AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2020

Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2020

Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quaterly-reports.html

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.11.2020

Ort: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.11.2020

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Voltabox AG

Artegastraße 1

33129 Delbrück

Deutschland
