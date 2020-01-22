



Corporate News

- Eight additional development specialists strengthen NFON with immediate effect

- New development location in Mannheim

- NFON versus labour market

Munich, January 22, 2020 - NFON AG, the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, has gained eight highly qualified developers and software architects at the first attempt by taking over the employees of Mannheim-based Onwerk GmbH. Through an asset deal, which will become legally effective on April 1, 2020, NFON is expanding its own R&D capacities with a full-stack development team in the areas of mobile, web front and backend as well as client/server. The two founders and current managing directors of Onwerk GmbH, Marc Brauel and Jens Doose, will not only remain on board, but will actively drive the further development of NFON AG"s product portfolio. Jan-Peter Koopmann, Chief Technology Officer of NFON AG: "In a very competitive labour market environment, we have succeeded in strengthening our development team with an already well-rehearsed team. Onwerk"s colleagues bring with them years of experience in cross-technology software development and will provide further impetus. This means that we are off to a good start in the new year and have taken another important step on our way to becoming Europe"s No. 1 for cloud telephony". With locations in Munich, Mainz, Berlin and Mannheim, NFON AG now has a total of four research and development centres in Germany.

Prospective expansion in Mannheim

Founded in 2001, Onwerk GmbH, has established itself as a software agency with strong regional roots and an efficient team. Onwerk has an excellent network and close contacts to universities in the Rhine-Main/Rhine-Neckar region. The development location in Mannheim therefore offers further potential to strengthen the NFON team and is to be expanded in the future. The transaction also offers synergy effects through the integration of Onwerk into the NFON Group with its existing organizational resources. Marc Brauel and Jens Doose are convinced of NFON: "We know NFON and its product portfolio very well. The decision to merge was also driven by us and very deliberate - the aim is to realize the diverse application possibilities in the exciting market of cloud telephony in future products". The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

NFON versus labour market

According to Hans Szymanski, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of NFON AG, the shortage of specialists among software architects and developers is of particular importance: "We are opening up new ways to bring specialists to NFON. The entire digital industry is on a clear growth path and we are only at the beginning. Onwerk is a great asset to the NFON group". According to the current Digital Strategy 2025* of the industry association Bitkom, the number of employees in the IT products, telecommunications and consumer electronics sectors will grow by 39,000 jobs in Germany alone in 2020.

*https://www.bitkom.org/Presse/Presseinformation/Erstmals-12-Millionen-Jobs-Bitkom-Branche

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 30,000 companies across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/de/

