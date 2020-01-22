





22.01.2020 / 12:14







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

DIC Asset AG

Street:

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

Postal code:

60311

City:

Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments

X

Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold only on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

Date of birth: 06 Jan 1957



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, DIC Opportunistic GmbH, TTL Real Estate GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Jan 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

34.07 %

0 %

34.07 %

79071549

Previous notification

34.97 %

0 %

34.97 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A1X3XX4

0

26937429

0 %

34.07 %

Total

26937429

34.07 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

17.44 %

%

17.44 %

DIC Opportunity Fund GmbH

9.39 %

%

9.39 %

DIC Opportunistic GmbH

9.39 %

%

9.39 %









Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts

9.39 %

%

9.39 %









Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

17.44 %

%

17.44 %

TTL Real Estate GmbH

7.11 %

%

7.11 %









Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

GR Capital GmbH

%

%

%

AR Holding GmbH

%

%

%

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

%

%

%

TTL Real Estate GmbH

7.11 %

%

7.11 %









Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

17.44 %

%

17.44 %

DIC Services Beteiligungs GmbH

7.11 %

%

7.11 %









Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

Vermögensverwaltung der Familie Gerhard Schmidt KG

%

%

%

SPG Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

22 Jan 2020



