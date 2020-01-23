DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Update on BICC strategic review and impact on 2019 financial results and dividends
2020. január 23., csütörtök, 00:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Update on strategic review of BICC
As part of this review, CIMIC initiated a confidential M&A process in respect of its financial investment in BICC. Discussions continue with a shortlist of potential acquirers for all or part of BICC.
In addition, in the context of an accelerated deterioration of local market conditions, BICC is engaging in confidential discussions with its lenders, creditors, clients and other stakeholders.
After thorough evaluation of all available options, CIMIC has decided to exit the region and to focus its resources and capital allocation on growth opportunities in its main core markets and geographies (Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific).
Financial Impact
CIMIC will recognize a one-off post-tax impact of around EUR 1.1 billion in its 2019 financial statements, representing all of CIMIC"s exposure in relation to BICC.
The aforementioned impact includes an expected cash outlay, net of tax, of around EUR 0.4 billion during 2020, as CIMIC"s financial guarantees of certain BICC liabilities materialize. CIMIC has committed facilities and cash available to meet all obligations as required.
Consequently, CIMIC will not declare a final dividend for 2019.
Accordingly, HOCHTIEF group will recognise a one-off, post-tax, impact of around EUR 0.8 billion, after minorities, in its 2019 financial statements. The aforementioned impact includes an expected cash outlay, net of tax, of around EUR 0.4 billion during 2020.
2019 Guidance
HOCHTIEF expects to report a 2019 nominal net profit, excluding the BICC impact, of approximately EUR 625 million (2018: EUR 543 million) and an operational net profit for 2019 of around EUR 660 million, in line with its 2019 guidance. The net cash position at the end of 2019 stood at approx. EUR 1.5 billion with a stable factoring level during 2019. HOCHTIEF expects to announce its 2019 financial results on 11th February 2020.
Given the solid performance of HOCHTIEF"s geographically diversified core businesses, the positive outlook and supported by a robust group balance sheet, management intends to propose a dividend for FY 2019 of EUR 5.8 per share (+16% year-on-year).
Please refer to pages 48 and 230 in the 2018 HOCHTIEF Group report for the description of the key financial performance indicators: "operational net profit" and "net cash".
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Alfredstraße 236
|45133 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 824-1833
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 824-2750
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@hochtief.de
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006070006
|WKN:
|607000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|959207
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
959207 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]