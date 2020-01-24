DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Klaus Kluge, Executive Board member responsible for programme, sales and marketing, will not extend his contract running until September 2020. Supervisory Board decides on succession.

  • Simon Decot to become Executive Board member responsible for programme as of April 1, 2020

  • Sandra Dittert to become Executive Board member responsible for sales and marketing on August 1, 2020

Cologne, 23.01.2020. The current Executive Board member responsible for programme, sales and marketing, Klaus Kluge (61), has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Robert Stein, that he will not extend his contract, which runs until September 2020, for personal reasons.



Following an intensive search, the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG today resolved upon a corresponding succession plan for Mr. Kluge. Mr. Simon Decot (49) has been appointed to the Executive Board as member responsible for programme with effect from April 1, 2020. In addition, Ms Sandra Dittert (50) was appointed to the Executive Board as member responsible for marketing and sales with effect from August 1, 2020.



Simon Decot is currently Head of Programme Strategy at Bastei Lübbe, where he is responsible for the further and new development of fiction and non-fiction as well as Eichborn, LYX and the digital programmes together with the publishing and programme managers.



Sandra Dittert is currently working as managing director at the Haufe Group.

