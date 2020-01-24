DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Klaus Kluge, Executive Board member responsible for programme, sales and marketing, will not extend his contract running until September 2020. Supervisory Board decides on succession.
2020. január 23., csütörtök, 19:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Klaus Kluge, Executive Board member responsible for programme, sales and marketing, will not extend his contract running until September 2020. Supervisory Board decides on succession.
Cologne, 23.01.2020. The current Executive Board member responsible for programme, sales and marketing, Klaus Kluge (61), has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Robert Stein, that he will not extend his contract, which runs until September 2020, for personal reasons.
Following an intensive search, the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG today resolved upon a corresponding succession plan for Mr. Kluge. Mr. Simon Decot (49) has been appointed to the Executive Board as member responsible for programme with effect from April 1, 2020. In addition, Ms Sandra Dittert (50) was appointed to the Executive Board as member responsible for marketing and sales with effect from August 1, 2020.
Simon Decot is currently Head of Programme Strategy at Bastei Lübbe, where he is responsible for the further and new development of fiction and non-fiction as well as Eichborn, LYX and the digital programmes together with the publishing and programme managers.
Sandra Dittert is currently working as managing director at the Haufe Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0
|WKN:
|A1X3YY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|959965
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
959965 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]