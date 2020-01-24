



Merger: Expiration of Initial Acceptance Period - TLG Shareholders Accept Exchange Offer for Majority of Shares

















Merger: Expiration of Initial Acceptance Period - TLG Shareholders Accept Exchange Offer for Majority of Shares

- 59.37% of TLG shares tendered into Exchange Offer by Aroundtown by end of initial acceptance period on January 21, 2020

- Additional acceptance period to end on February 7, 2020 (midnight CET) for shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer

- Any increase of the acceptance rate will likely lead to more expeditious realization of synergies

Berlin, 24 January 2020 - Today, Aroundtown announced that at the end of the initial acceptance period on 21 January, 2020, shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") had tendered a total of 66,537,413 TLG shares into the exchange offer by Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown"), thereby endorsing the merger as a friendly and agreed share-for-share business combination of the two companies. Any increase in the acceptance rate within the additional acceptance period will likely lead to a more expeditious realization of the expected synergies.

The current acceptance rate corresponds to 59.37% of TLG"s total share capital and voting rights. Aroundtown is party to an irrevocable undertaking agreement with Ouram Holding S.à r.l. relating to an additional 10.41% of TLG"s share capital. TLG Shareholders who have not yet accepted the exchange offer continue to have the opportunity to tender their TLG shares during the additional acceptance period that will run from 25 January 2020 through 7 February 2020, at 24:00 hours (midnight) (CET). The final number of tendered TLG shares will be announced by Aroundtown after the expiration of the additional acceptance period.

The exchange offer is no longer subject to any closing conditions since all conditions were satisfied at the time of expiration of the initial acceptance period.

TLG"s Management Board and Supervisory Board welcome the significant acceptance of the exchange offer as it confirms their conviction that the combination with Aroundtown entails tremendous potential for value creation for TLG shareholders. By tendering their shares into the exchange offer during the additional acceptance period, TLG shareholders still have an opportunity to share into the upside of the business combination.

In a joint reasoned statement released on 23 December 2019 pursuant to Section 27 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ("WpÜG"), the management and supervisory boards of TLG concluded that Aroundtown"s offer of 3.6 Aroundtown shares per TLG share represents a fair consideration and recommended TLG shareholders to accept the voluntary public exchange offer from Aroundtown.

Goldman Sachs, Kempen and UBS are acting as financial advisers and Sullivan & Cromwell is acting as legal adviser to TLG.

TLG"s communications in relation to the offer are published in German and as non-binding English translations at https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/3499/merger-with-aroundtown.html.

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 30 September 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth EUR 4.6 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 30.25. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.