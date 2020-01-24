DGAP-AFR: Stabilus S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Stabilus S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.02.2020

Ort: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4004/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2020.html













Unternehmen: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxemburg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
