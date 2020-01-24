DGAP-AFR: Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 03, 2020

Address: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4004/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2020.html













Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
