DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch

2020. január 24., péntek, 14:44















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.01.2020 / 14:41




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Beck

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

PAION AG


b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
Beschreibung: Option auf Aktie der PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3). 1 Option berechtigt zum Bezug von 1 Aktie zum Ausübungspreis von EUR 2,00. Ausübbar 4 Jahre nach Datum des Geschäfts.


b) Art des Geschäfts


Annahme von insgesamt 75.000 Aktienoptionen i.R.d. AOP 2018. Ausübungspreis vorbehaltlich üblicher Anpassungen. Ausübbarkeit der Aktienoptionen hängt insbesondere von Erreichung der Erfolgsziele und Ablauf der vierjährigen Wartezeit ab. Einzelheiten zum AOP 2018 lassen sich der am 12.04.2018 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einladung zur Hauptversammlung 2018 entnehmen.


Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-01-23; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














24.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Deutschland
Internet: www.paion.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



54103  24.01.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum