1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

James Neil

Last name(s):

Phillips



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

PAION AG





b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Stock option over share in PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3). 1 option entitles to subscribe for 1 share at an exercise price of EUR 2.00. Exercisable 4 years after date of the transaction.





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of a total of 133,500 stock options under the stock option program 2016 (SOP 2016) and 166,500 stock options under the stock option program 2018 (SOP 2018). Exercise price subject to common adjustments. Exercisability of stock options depends in particular on achievement of performance targets and expiry of four-year waiting period. Details on SOP 2016 or SOP 2018 can be found in the invitation to the 2016 or respectively in the invitation to the 2018 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on 13 April 2016 or respectively on 12 April 2018.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-24; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



