DGAP-DD: PAION AG english

2020. január 24., péntek, 14:48















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








24.01.2020 / 14:46




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: James Neil
Last name(s): Phillips

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PAION AG


b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock option over share in PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3). 1 option entitles to subscribe for 1 share at an exercise price of EUR 2.00. Exercisable 4 years after date of the transaction.


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of a total of 133,500 stock options under the stock option program 2016 (SOP 2016) and 166,500 stock options under the stock option program 2018 (SOP 2018). Exercise price subject to common adjustments. Exercisability of stock options depends in particular on achievement of performance targets and expiry of four-year waiting period. Details on SOP 2016 or SOP 2018 can be found in the invitation to the 2016 or respectively in the invitation to the 2018 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on 13 April 2016 or respectively on 12 April 2018.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














24.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Germany
Internet: www.paion.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



54303  24.01.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum