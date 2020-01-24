





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















24.01.2020 / 14:46









1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

James Neil

Nachname(n):

Phillips



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

PAION AG





b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

Beschreibung:

Option auf Aktie der PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3). 1 Option berechtigt zum Bezug von 1 Aktie zum Ausübungspreis von EUR 2,00. Ausübbar 4 Jahre nach Datum des Geschäfts.





b) Art des Geschäfts

Annahme von insgesamt 133.500 Aktienoptionen i.R.d. Aktienoptionsprogramms 2016 (AOP 2016) und von 166.500 Aktienoptionen i.R.d. Aktienoptionsprogramms 2018 (AOP 2018). Ausübungspreis vorbehaltlich üblicher Anpassungen. Ausübbarkeit der Aktienoptionen hängt insbesondere von Erreichung der Erfolgsziele und Ablauf der vierjährigen Wartezeit ab. Einzelheiten zum AOP 2016 bzw. AOP 2018 lassen sich der am 13.04.2016 bzw. 12.04.2018 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einladung zur Hauptversammlung 2016 bzw. zur Hauptversammlung 2018 entnehmen.

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0,00 EUR





0,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0,00 EUR





0,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-01-24; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



