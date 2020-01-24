DGAP-AFR: ISRA VISION AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. január 24., péntek, 15:45







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: ISRA VISION AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






ISRA VISION AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








24.01.2020 / 15:45



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die ISRA VISION AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.01.2020

Ort: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.01.2020

Ort: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.01.2020

Ort: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports/













24.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Deutschland
Internet: www.isravision.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




961001  24.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=961001&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum