ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 31, 2020

Address: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 31, 2020

Address: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 31, 2020

Address: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports/













Language: English
Company: ISRA VISION AG

Industriestr. 14

64297 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.isravision.com





 
