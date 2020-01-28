DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

2020. január 27., hétfő, 17:05







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE


/ MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting






MLP SE: Release of a capital market information








27.01.2020 / 17:05



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MLP SE / Share buyback



In the time period from January 20, 2020 until and including January 24, 2020, a number of 104,384 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





















Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
20.01.2020 21,950 5.6197
21.01.2020 21,923 5.6552
22.01.2020 22,048 5.74006
23.01.2020 22,715 5.6844
24.01.2020 15,748 5.66596

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE

(www.mlp-se.com).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including January 24, 2020 amounts to 325,467 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.















27.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




961483  27.01.2020 



