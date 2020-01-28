DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from January 20, 2020 until and including January 24, 2020, a number of 104,384 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including January 24, 2020 amounts to 325,467 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
