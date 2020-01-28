MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 20, 2020 until and including January 24, 2020, a number of 104,384 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

20.01.2020

21,950

5.6197

21.01.2020

21,923

5.6552

22.01.2020

22,048

5.74006

23.01.2020

22,715

5.6844

24.01.2020

15,748

5.66596



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE



(www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including January 24, 2020 amounts to 325,467 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.