Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement





In the period from 20 January 2020 up to and including 24 January 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 382,013 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

20 January 2020

76,542

€ 37.2395

21 January 2020

78,059

€ 37.2295

22 January 2020

77,030

€ 37.7208

23 January 2020

74,928

€ 37.7632

24 January 2020

75,454

€ 38.1010

In total

382,013

€ 37.6074



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 24 January 2020 thus amounts to 4,100,305 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 27 January 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board