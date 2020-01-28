DGAP-Adhoc: Scherzer & Co. AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis des Geschäftsjahres 2019
2020. január 27., hétfő, 18:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scherzer & Co. AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis
Scherzer & Co. AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis des Geschäftsjahres 2019
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Scherzer & Co. AG
|Friesenstraße 50
|50670 Köln
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)221-820 32-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221-820 32-30
|E-Mail:
|info@scherzer-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.scherzer-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006942808
|WKN:
|694280
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|961609
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
961609 27.01.2020 CET/CEST
