DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE acknowledges FREP error finding regarding the disclosure of transaction costs in connection with the Aumann IPO in 2017

2020. január 27., hétfő, 20:30





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


MBB SE acknowledges FREP error finding regarding the disclosure of transaction costs in connection with the Aumann IPO in 2017


27-Jan-2020 / 20:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE acknowledges FREP error finding regarding the disclosure of transaction costs in connection with the Aumann IPO in 2017



Berlin, 27 January 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today decided to acknowledge an error detection by the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP). Within the scope of a random sample audit of the consolidated financial statements of Aumann AG, the FREP determined that the disclosure of one-time transaction costs in connection with the IPO of Aumann AG in 2017 was partially incorrect. As a result, the FREP also determined that the earnings before taxes reported in the consolidated financial statements of MBB for fiscal year 2017 were too high. The need for change identified by the FREP has no effect on the total amount of equity, liquidity and net liquidity of MBB in the consolidated financial statements for 2017 and subsequent consolidated financial statements. MBB therefore accepts the FREP"s error detection and will make corresponding corrections.



Of the gross proceeds of the IPO of Aumann AG in the amount of €251 million, €176 million were attributable to the placement by MBB. The equity of MBB thus increased to €385 million in the fiscal year 2017. The increase in equity resulting from the transaction was not reflected in the consolidated income statement of MBB in accordance with the relevant IFRS rules. In accordance with its interpretation of the IFRS rules, MBB also did not show the related transaction costs in the consolidated income statement, but deducted them from equity with no effect on income. Not recognizing some of these transaction costs in the consolidated income statement of MBB was found to be erroneous by the FREP.



The FREP states in its wording:



"In the consolidated income statement for the 2017 fiscal year of MBB SE, Berlin, consolidated earnings before taxes are shown approximately EUR 29.5 million too high, as costs in connection with the majority shareholding reduction within the scope of IFRS 10.23 in the course of the IPO of the subsidiary Aumann AG, Beelen, in March 2017 were not recognized as an expense but deducted directly from equity as transaction costs (IAS 39.9). Approximately EUR 28.0 million of this amount relate primarily to compensation to management and employees and did not meet the requirements of IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.37 for recognition in equity. Further costs of around EUR 1.5 million were attributable to the listing of shares already issued in accordance with IAS 32.35 and IAS 32.38."

 



MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@MBB.com

www.mbb.com



Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)

Dr Constantin Mang

Klaus Seidel



Chairman of the Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth



Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458










27-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 961993





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



961993  27-Jan-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=961993&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum