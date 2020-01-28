DGAP-Adhoc: Valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate


Valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2019


27-Jan-2020 / 21:05 CET/CEST


Valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2019

Berlin, 27 January 2020. The preliminary valuation of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s existing property portfolio as of the effective date 31 December 2019 leads to an increase of the Companies investment property of approx. EUR 244 m. The market values of the properties were confirmed by an external appraiser.



Approx. 90% of the value increase results from properties which are located in Berlin due to the dynamics of the local market with a further increase in office market rents and a reduction in initial yields. Approximately half of this increase is attributable to the asset class Invest.



As a result of the revaluation, the value of the property portfolio increases from approx. EUR 4.6 bn as of 30. June 2019 to approx. EUR 4.7 bn during the second half of 2019 including past events of property sales.



Based on the EPRA Net Asset Value per share as of 30 September 2019 of EUR 30.25, this results in a pro-forma EPRA NAV per share of approx. EUR 32.40. The corresponding pro forma Net LTV amounts to 34%, when the hybrid bond is fully taken into account it is 43%.



