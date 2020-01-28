DGAP-Adhoc: Valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2019
2020. január 27., hétfő, 21:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
Ad-hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
Valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2019
Approx. 90% of the value increase results from properties which are located in Berlin due to the dynamics of the local market with a further increase in office market rents and a reduction in initial yields. Approximately half of this increase is attributable to the asset class Invest.
As a result of the revaluation, the value of the property portfolio increases from approx. EUR 4.6 bn as of 30. June 2019 to approx. EUR 4.7 bn during the second half of 2019 including past events of property sales.
Based on the EPRA Net Asset Value per share as of 30 September 2019 of EUR 30.25, this results in a pro-forma EPRA NAV per share of approx. EUR 32.40. The corresponding pro forma Net LTV amounts to 34%, when the hybrid bond is fully taken into account it is 43%.
Contact
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|962017
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
962017 27-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
