DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus" statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations
2020. január 28., kedd, 07:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc release, 28 January 2020
Airbus" statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations
Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities.
These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations ("ITAR"). They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator.
For legal reasons, Airbus cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities.
