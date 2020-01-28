DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus" statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations

Airbus SE: Airbus" statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations


28-Jan-2020 / 07:17 CET/CEST


Ad-hoc release, 28 January 2020



Airbus" statement regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations



Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities.



These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations ("ITAR"). They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator.



For legal reasons, Airbus cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities.


About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

