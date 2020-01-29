DGAP-News: Abivax to Host Satellite Symposium at 15th Congress of the European Crohn"s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) in Vienna
2020. január 28., kedd, 18:00
Abivax to Host Satellite Symposium at 15th Congress of the European Crohn"s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) in Vienna
PARIS, France, January 28, 2020 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a Satellite Symposium at the 15th Congress of ECCO, on February 13, 2020 from 12:00 to 01:00 p.m. CET. The ECCO Congress, taking place from February 12-15 in Vienna, Austria, is the world"s leading congress focused on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
The Satellite Symposium will be chaired by Prof. William Sandborn, M.D., of the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, USA, and Prof. Xavier Hébuterne, M.D., of the CHU Nice, France, and is entitled "ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory oral drug candidate based on a new mechanism of action to generate microRNA-124: From bench to bedside"
The focus of the symposium will be on the continued need for innovative drugs in ulcerative colitis as well as the novel mechanism of action and clinical data from the Phase 2a induction and maintenance studies with ABX464.
Speakers:
961291 28.01.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]