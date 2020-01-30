DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Mischa
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
72.30 EUR 23136.00 EUR
71.80 EUR 12924.00 EUR
71.70 EUR 28680.00 EUR
71.60 EUR 7160.00 EUR
71.40 EUR 7140.00 EUR
71.40 EUR 7140.00 EUR
71.50 EUR 7150.00 EUR
71.60 EUR 7160.00 EUR
71.60 EUR 7160.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.77 EUR 107650.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
