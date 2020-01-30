DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel





Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR

Mannheim, 29 January 2020

Changes in executive board of Südzucker AG

Dr Wolfgang Heer (63), chairman of the executive board (CEO) of Südzucker AG, Mannheim, term ending 28 February 2021, has resigned from his position as chairman of the executive board in consultation with the supervisory board, today. The supervisory board has thanked Dr Heer for his longtime, dedicated function leading the company.

In today"s meeting the supervisory board has appointed Dr Niels Pörksen as new chairman of the executive board (CEO), as of 1 March 2020. In particular he will be responsible for the portfolios strategy, sales, IT and public relations. For more than 20 years Dr Pörksen has been acting in various regions and markets in different leading functions et al. at BASF, Nordzucker and since 2014 at globally operating plant protection company Nufarm. He contributes comprehensive leadership experience especially in market cultivation and strategic corporate development.

