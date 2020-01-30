

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Annual Results





Varengold Bank AG: EBIT above plan





29-Jan-2020 / 18:41 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Hamburg, 29 January 2020 - Current year-end procedures show that Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) has successfully implemented its planned business targets for 2019, presumably resulting in earnings before interest and taxes in the amount of EUR 3.6 million as central financial performance indicator. The bank thus exceeds the upper end of its previous forecast of EUR 3.2 million by around 12.5%.

- Current year-end procedures show that Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) has successfully implemented its planned business targets for 2019, presumably resulting in earnings before interest and taxes in the amount of EUR 3.6 million as central financial performance indicator. The bank thus exceeds the upper end of its previous forecast of EUR 3.2 million by around 12.5%. The result is preliminary and unaudited. The bank will publish the audited annual financial statements in June 2020.



Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann



Management Board





Frank Otten



Management Board







Contact:



Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)

Contact:Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)













29-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



