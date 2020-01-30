DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: EBIT above plan

Hamburg, 29 January 2020 - Current year-end procedures show that Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) has successfully implemented its planned business targets for 2019, presumably resulting in earnings before interest and taxes in the amount of EUR 3.6 million as central financial performance indicator. The bank thus exceeds the upper end of its previous forecast of EUR 3.2 million by around 12.5%.

The result is preliminary and unaudited. The bank will publish the audited annual financial statements in June 2020.



