Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Jan 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.45 % 13.26 % 13.71 % 123565586
Previous notification 0.05 % 13.40 % 13.45 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)



















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060
550929 % 0.45 %
US97654L1089
11072 % 0.01 %
Total 562001 0.45 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG






























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall Open
7112957 5.76 %
Swap 02.06.2020
35842 0.03 %
Call Warrant 28.07.2020
28674 0.02 %
Call Option 17.12.2021
494372 0.40 %
Exchangeable Bond 02.10.2024
85471 0.07 %
    Total 7757316 6.28 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG










































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.12.2030
Cash 2202224 1.78 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030
Cash 1017415 0.82 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030
Cash 391480 0.32 %
CFD 23.01.2030
Cash 2199689 1.78 %
Put Option 17.12.2021
Physical 2802408 2.27 %
Call Option 24.01.2020
Cash 9503 0.01 %
      Total 8622719 6.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 9.96 % 10.14 %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

27 Jan 2020














