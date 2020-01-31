





1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Jan 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.05 %

5.97 %

6.02 %

123565586

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

48265

7357

0.04 %

0.01 %

Total

55622

0.05 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

N/A

N/A

1604263

1.30 %

Borrowing Position on Exchangeable Note

N/A

N/A

8285

0.01 %

Listed Call Option

20.03.2020

Until 20.03.2020

272500

0.22 %

Listed Call Option

19.06.2020

Until 19.06.2020

30000

0.02 %

Listed Call Option

18.09.2020

Until 18.09.2020

52000

0.04 %

Listed Call Option

17.12.2021

Until 17.12.2021

2200

0.00 %

Certificates

13.03.2020

13.03.2020

541

0.00 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

5723

0.00 %

Certificates

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

13

0.00 %

Certificates

12.06.2020

12.06.2020

1669

0.00 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

1598

0.00 %

Certificates

11.09.2020

11.09.2020

786

0.00 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

8129

0.01 %

Certificates

09.10.2020

09.10.2020

438

0.00 %

Certificates

23.10.2020

23.10.2020

9287

0.01 %

Certificates

11.12.2020

11.12.2020

2167

0.00 %

Certificates

18.12.2020

18.12.2020

10569

0.01 %

Certificates

08.01.2021

08.01.2021

3371

0.00 %

Certificates

12.03.2021

12.03.2021

5929

0.00 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

464

0.00 %

Certificates

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

270

0.00 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

184898

0.15 %





Total

2205100

1.78 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

5103

0.00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

93

0.00 %

Contract For Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

334162

0.27 %

Equity Linked Swaps

17.02.2020

17.02.2020

Cash

239419

0.19 %

Futures

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

60000

0.05 %

OTC Call Option

19.02.2020

Until 19.02.2020

Cash

25502

0.02 %

OTC Call Option

18.03.2020

Until 18.03.2020

Cash

72136

0.06 %

OTC Call Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

62928

0.05 %

OTC Call Option

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

107252

0.09 %

OTC Call Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

68932

0.06 %

OTC Call Option

19.08.2020

Until 19.08.2020

Cash

8601

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

43306

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

18.11.2020

Until 18.11.2020

Cash

4382

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

57904

0.05 %

OTC Call Option

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

18034

0.01 %

OTC Call Option

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

69277

0.06 %

OTC Call Option

15.09.2021

Until 15.09.2021

Cash

2406

0.00 %

OTC Call Option

15.12.2021

Until 15.12.2021

Cash

54292

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

15.06.2022

Until 15.06.2022

Cash

19437

0.02 %

OTC Call Option

14.12.2022

Until 14.12.2022

Cash

40834

0.03 %

OTC Call Option

13.12.2023

Until 13.12.2023

Cash

46374

0.04 %

OTC Call Option

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

155870

0.13 %

OTC Put Option

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Cash

111900

0.09 %

OTC Put Option

18.03.2020

Until 18.03.2020

Cash

9916

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

172307

0.14 %

OTC Put Option

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Cash

22100

0.02 %

OTC Put Option

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

6137

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

180212

0.15 %

OTC Put Option

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

7169

0.01 %

OTC Put Option

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

1100

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

1719

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

38

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

2826

0.00 %

OTC Put Option

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

22690

0.02 %

Listed Put Option

20.03.2020

Until 20.03.2020

Physical

444200

0.36 %

Listed Put Option

19.06.2020

Until 19.06.2020

Physical

470000

0.38 %

Listed Put Option

18.09.2020

Until 18.09.2020

Physical

145000

0.12 %

Listed Put Option

18.12.2020

Until 18.12.2020

Physical

452700

0.37 %

Listed Put Option

18.06.2021

Until 18.06.2021

Physical

120000

0.10 %

Listed Put Option

17.12.2021

Until 17.12.2021

Physical

55000

0.04 %

Listed Put Option

16.12.2022

Until 16.12.2022

Physical

71000

0.06 %

Listed Put Option

15.12.2023

Until 15.12.2023

Physical

275000

0.22 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.02.2020

Until 19.02.2020

Cash

14178

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.03.2020

Until 18.03.2020

Cash

57969

0.05 %

Listed Call Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

62713

0.05 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

81274

0.07 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

Until 19.06.2020

Cash

413

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

68917

0.06 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.08.2020

Until 19.08.2020

Cash

7448

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

25137

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.11.2020

Until 18.11.2020

Cash

2348

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

28005

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.03.2021

until 17.03.2021

Cash

6158

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

50354

0.04 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.09.2021

Until 15.09.2021

Cash

467

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.12.2021

Until 15.12.2021

Cash

23083

0.02 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.06.2022

Until 15.06.2022

Cash

1255

0.00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.12.2022

Until 14.12.2022

Cash

10027

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

13.12.2023

Until 13.12.2023

Cash

10430

0.01 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

120552

0.10 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

2206

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Cash

111900

0.09 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.03.2020

Until 18.03.2020

Cash

9916

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Cash

172307

0.14 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Cash

22100

0.02 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.06.2020

Until 17.06.2020

Cash

6137

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Cash

180212

0.15 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.09.2020

Until 16.09.2020

Cash

7171

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Cash

1100

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.12.2020

Until 16.12.2020

Cash

1719

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.03.2021

Until 17.03.2021

Cash

38

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.06.2021

Until 16.06.2021

Cash

2827

0.00 %

Listed Put Warrant

03.01.2025

Until 03.01.2025

Cash

22690

0.02 %







Total

5178309

4.19 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC

%

%

%

SG Americas Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

27 Jan 2020



