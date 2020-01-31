DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. január 30., csütörtök, 18:35







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG







Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








30.01.2020 / 18:35



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Jan 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.05 % 5.97 % 6.02 % 123565586
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 48265 7357 0.04 % 0.01 %
Total 55622 0.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
























































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements N/A N/A 1604263 1.30 %
Borrowing Position on Exchangeable Note N/A N/A 8285 0.01 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Until 20.03.2020 272500 0.22 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Until 19.06.2020 30000 0.02 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Until 18.09.2020 52000 0.04 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Until 17.12.2021 2200 0.00 %
Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0.00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5723 0.00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0.00 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0.00 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1598 0.00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0.00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8129 0.01 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0.00 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0.01 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0.00 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10569 0.01 %
Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 3371 0.00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 5929 0.00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 464 0.00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 270 0.00 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 184898 0.15 %
    Total 2205100 1.78 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 5103 0.00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 93 0.00 %
Contract For Difference N/A N/A Cash 334162 0.27 %
Equity Linked Swaps 17.02.2020 17.02.2020 Cash 239419 0.19 %
Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 60000 0.05 %
OTC Call Option 19.02.2020 Until 19.02.2020 Cash 25502 0.02 %
OTC Call Option 18.03.2020 Until 18.03.2020 Cash 72136 0.06 %
OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 62928 0.05 %
OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 107252 0.09 %
OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 68932 0.06 %
OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 Until 19.08.2020 Cash 8601 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 43306 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 Until 18.11.2020 Cash 4382 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 57904 0.05 %
OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 18034 0.01 %
OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 69277 0.06 %
OTC Call Option 15.09.2021 Until 15.09.2021 Cash 2406 0.00 %
OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 Until 15.12.2021 Cash 54292 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 Until 15.06.2022 Cash 19437 0.02 %
OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 Until 14.12.2022 Cash 40834 0.03 %
OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 Until 13.12.2023 Cash 46374 0.04 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 155870 0.13 %
OTC Put Option 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Cash 111900 0.09 %
OTC Put Option 18.03.2020 Until 18.03.2020 Cash 9916 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 172307 0.14 %
OTC Put Option 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Cash 22100 0.02 %
OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 6137 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 180212 0.15 %
OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 7169 0.01 %
OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 1100 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 1719 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 38 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 2826 0.00 %
OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 22690 0.02 %
Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 Until 20.03.2020 Physical 444200 0.36 %
Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 Until 19.06.2020 Physical 470000 0.38 %
Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 Until 18.09.2020 Physical 145000 0.12 %
Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 Until 18.12.2020 Physical 452700 0.37 %
Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 Until 18.06.2021 Physical 120000 0.10 %
Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 Until 17.12.2021 Physical 55000 0.04 %
Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 71000 0.06 %
Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 Until 15.12.2023 Physical 275000 0.22 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.02.2020 Until 19.02.2020 Cash 14178 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.03.2020 Until 18.03.2020 Cash 57969 0.05 %
Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 62713 0.05 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 81274 0.07 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 Until 19.06.2020 Cash 413 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 68917 0.06 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 Until 19.08.2020 Cash 7448 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 25137 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 Until 18.11.2020 Cash 2348 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 28005 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 until 17.03.2021 Cash 6158 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 50354 0.04 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 Until 15.09.2021 Cash 467 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 Until 15.12.2021 Cash 23083 0.02 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 Until 15.06.2022 Cash 1255 0.00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 Until 14.12.2022 Cash 10027 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 Until 13.12.2023 Cash 10430 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 120552 0.10 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 2206 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Cash 111900 0.09 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.03.2020 Until 18.03.2020 Cash 9916 0.01 %
Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Cash 172307 0.14 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Cash 22100 0.02 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 Until 17.06.2020 Cash 6137 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Cash 180212 0.15 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 Until 16.09.2020 Cash 7171 0.01 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Cash 1100 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 Until 16.12.2020 Cash 1719 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 Until 17.03.2021 Cash 38 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 Until 16.06.2021 Cash 2827 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 Until 03.01.2025 Cash 22690 0.02 %
      Total 5178309 4.19 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC % % %
SG Americas Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

27 Jan 2020














30.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




962557  30.01.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=962557&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum