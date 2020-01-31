DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.01.2020 / 18:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Street:
|Einsteinring 35
|Postal code:
|85609
|City:
|Aschheim b. München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.05 %
|5.97 %
|6.02 %
|123565586
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|48265
|7357
|0.04 %
|0.01 %
|Total
|55622
|0.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|N/A
|N/A
|1604263
|1.30 %
|Borrowing Position on Exchangeable Note
|N/A
|N/A
|8285
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Option
|20.03.2020
|Until 20.03.2020
|272500
|0.22 %
|Listed Call Option
|19.06.2020
|Until 19.06.2020
|30000
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.09.2020
|Until 18.09.2020
|52000
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.12.2021
|Until 17.12.2021
|2200
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|13.03.2020
|13.03.2020
|541
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|5723
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|13
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|12.06.2020
|12.06.2020
|1669
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|1598
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020
|786
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|8129
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020
|438
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|23.10.2020
|23.10.2020
|9287
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020
|2167
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020
|18.12.2020
|10569
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|08.01.2021
|08.01.2021
|3371
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|12.03.2021
|12.03.2021
|5929
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|464
|0.00 %
|Certificates
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|270
|0.00 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|184898
|0.15 %
|
|
|Total
|2205100
|1.78 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|5103
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|93
|0.00 %
|Contract For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|334162
|0.27 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|17.02.2020
|17.02.2020
|Cash
|239419
|0.19 %
|Futures
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|60000
|0.05 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.02.2020
|Until 19.02.2020
|Cash
|25502
|0.02 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.03.2020
|Until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|72136
|0.06 %
|OTC Call Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|62928
|0.05 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|107252
|0.09 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|68932
|0.06 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.08.2020
|Until 19.08.2020
|Cash
|8601
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|43306
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.11.2020
|Until 18.11.2020
|Cash
|4382
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|57904
|0.05 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|18034
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|69277
|0.06 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.09.2021
|Until 15.09.2021
|Cash
|2406
|0.00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.12.2021
|Until 15.12.2021
|Cash
|54292
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.06.2022
|Until 15.06.2022
|Cash
|19437
|0.02 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.12.2022
|Until 14.12.2022
|Cash
|40834
|0.03 %
|OTC Call Option
|13.12.2023
|Until 13.12.2023
|Cash
|46374
|0.04 %
|OTC Call Option
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|155870
|0.13 %
|OTC Put Option
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Cash
|111900
|0.09 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.03.2020
|Until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|9916
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|172307
|0.14 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Cash
|22100
|0.02 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|6137
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|180212
|0.15 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|7169
|0.01 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|1100
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|1719
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|38
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|2826
|0.00 %
|OTC Put Option
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|22690
|0.02 %
|Listed Put Option
|20.03.2020
|Until 20.03.2020
|Physical
|444200
|0.36 %
|Listed Put Option
|19.06.2020
|Until 19.06.2020
|Physical
|470000
|0.38 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.09.2020
|Until 18.09.2020
|Physical
|145000
|0.12 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2020
|Until 18.12.2020
|Physical
|452700
|0.37 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.06.2021
|Until 18.06.2021
|Physical
|120000
|0.10 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.12.2021
|Until 17.12.2021
|Physical
|55000
|0.04 %
|Listed Put Option
|16.12.2022
|Until 16.12.2022
|Physical
|71000
|0.06 %
|Listed Put Option
|15.12.2023
|Until 15.12.2023
|Physical
|275000
|0.22 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.02.2020
|Until 19.02.2020
|Cash
|14178
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.03.2020
|Until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|57969
|0.05 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|62713
|0.05 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|81274
|0.07 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|Until 19.06.2020
|Cash
|413
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|68917
|0.06 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.08.2020
|Until 19.08.2020
|Cash
|7448
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|25137
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.11.2020
|Until 18.11.2020
|Cash
|2348
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|28005
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.03.2021
|until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|6158
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|50354
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.09.2021
|Until 15.09.2021
|Cash
|467
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.12.2021
|Until 15.12.2021
|Cash
|23083
|0.02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.06.2022
|Until 15.06.2022
|Cash
|1255
|0.00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.12.2022
|Until 14.12.2022
|Cash
|10027
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|13.12.2023
|Until 13.12.2023
|Cash
|10430
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|120552
|0.10 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|2206
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Cash
|111900
|0.09 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.03.2020
|Until 18.03.2020
|Cash
|9916
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Cash
|172307
|0.14 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Cash
|22100
|0.02 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Until 17.06.2020
|Cash
|6137
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Cash
|180212
|0.15 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Until 16.09.2020
|Cash
|7171
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Cash
|1100
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Until 16.12.2020
|Cash
|1719
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Until 17.03.2021
|Cash
|38
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Until 16.06.2021
|Cash
|2827
|0.00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Until 03.01.2025
|Cash
|22690
|0.02 %
|
|
|
|Total
|5178309
|4.19 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|SG Americas Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
