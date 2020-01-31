





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

22.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,05 %

5,97 %

6,02 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

48265

7357

0,04 %

0,01 %

Summe

55622

0,05 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

N/A

N/A

1604263

1,30 %

Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note

N/A

N/A

8285

0,01 %

Listed Call Option

20.03.2020

Bis 20.03.2020

272500

0,22 %

Listed Call Option

19.06.2020

Bis 19.06.2020

30000

0,02 %

Listed Call Option

18.09.2020

Bis 18.09.2020

52000

0,04 %

Listed Call Option

17.12.2021

Bis 17.12.2021

2200

0,00 %

Certificates

13.03.2020

13.03.2020

541

0,00 %

Certificates

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

5723

0,00 %

Certificates

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

13

0,00 %

Certificates

12.06.2020

12.06.2020

1669

0,00 %

Certificates

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

1598

0,00 %

Certificates

11.09.2020

11.09.2020

786

0,00 %

Certificates

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

8129

0,01 %

Certificates

09.10.2020

09.10.2020

438

0,00 %

Certificates

23.10.2020

23.10.2020

9287

0,01 %

Certificates

11.12.2020

11.12.2020

2167

0,00 %

Certificates

18.12.2020

18.12.2020

10569

0,01 %

Certificates

08.01.2021

08.01.2021

3371

0,00 %

Certificates

12.03.2021

12.03.2021

5929

0,00 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

464

0,00 %

Certificates

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

270

0,00 %

Exchangeable Note

02.10.2024

02.10.2024

184898

0,15 %





Summe

2205100

1,78 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Bar

5103

0,00 %

OTC Call Option on Basket

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

93

0,00 %

Contract For Difference

N/A

N/A

Bar

334162

0,27 %

Equity Linked Swaps

17.02.2020

17.02.2020

Bar

239419

0,19 %

Futures

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

60000

0,05 %

OTC Call Option

19.02.2020

Bis 19.02.2020

Bar

25502

0,02 %

OTC Call Option

18.03.2020

Bis 18.03.2020

Bar

72136

0,06 %

OTC Call Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

62928

0,05 %

OTC Call Option

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

107252

0,09 %

OTC Call Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

68932

0,06 %

OTC Call Option

19.08.2020

Bis 19.08.2020

Bar

8601

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

43306

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

18.11.2020

Bis 18.11.2020

Bar

4382

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

57904

0,05 %

OTC Call Option

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

18034

0,01 %

OTC Call Option

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

69277

0,06 %

OTC Call Option

15.09.2021

Bis 15.09.2021

Bar

2406

0,00 %

OTC Call Option

15.12.2021

Bis 15.12.2021

Bar

54292

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

15.06.2022

Bis 15.06.2022

Bar

19437

0,02 %

OTC Call Option

14.12.2022

Bis 14.12.2022

Bar

40834

0,03 %

OTC Call Option

13.12.2023

Bis 13.12.2023

Bar

46374

0,04 %

OTC Call Option

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

155870

0,13 %

OTC Put Option

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Bar

111900

0,09 %

OTC Put Option

18.03.2020

Bis 18.03.2020

Bar

9916

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

172307

0,14 %

OTC Put Option

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Bar

22100

0,02 %

OTC Put Option

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

6137

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

180212

0,15 %

OTC Put Option

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

7169

0,01 %

OTC Put Option

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

1100

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

1719

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

38

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

2826

0,00 %

OTC Put Option

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

22690

0,02 %

Listed Put Option

20.03.2020

Bis 20.03.2020

Physisch

444200

0,36 %

Listed Put Option

19.06.2020

Bis 19.06.2020

Physisch

470000

0,38 %

Listed Put Option

18.09.2020

Bis 18.09.2020

Physisch

145000

0,12 %

Listed Put Option

18.12.2020

Bis 18.12.2020

Physisch

452700

0,37 %

Listed Put Option

18.06.2021

Bis 18.06.2021

Physisch

120000

0,10 %

Listed Put Option

17.12.2021

Bis 17.12.2021

Physisch

55000

0,04 %

Listed Put Option

16.12.2022

Bis 16.12.2022

Physisch

71000

0,06 %

Listed Put Option

15.12.2023

Bis 15.12.2023

Physisch

275000

0,22 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.02.2020

Bis 19.02.2020

Bar

14178

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.03.2020

Bis 18.03.2020

Bar

57969

0,05 %

Listed Call Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

62713

0,05 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

81274

0,07 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

Bis 19.06.2020

Bar

413

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

68917

0,06 %

Listed Call Warrant

19.08.2020

Bis 19.08.2020

Bar

7448

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

25137

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

18.11.2020

Bis 18.11.2020

Bar

2348

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

28005

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

6158

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

50354

0,04 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.09.2021

Bis 15.09.2021

Bar

467

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.12.2021

Bis 15.12.2021

Bar

23083

0,02 %

Listed Call Warrant

15.06.2022

Bis 15.06.2022

Bar

1255

0,00 %

Listed Call Warrant

14.12.2022

Bis 14.12.2022

Bar

10027

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

13.12.2023

Bis 13.12.2023

Bar

10430

0,01 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

120552

0,10 %

Listed Call Warrant

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Bar

2206

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

21.02.2020

21.02.2020

Bar

111900

0,09 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.03.2020

Bis 18.03.2020

Bar

9916

0,01 %

Listed Put Warrant

20.03.2020

20.03.2020

Bar

172307

0,14 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.04.2020

17.04.2020

Bar

22100

0,02 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.06.2020

Bis 17.06.2020

Bar

6137

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

19.06.2020

19.06.2020

Bar

180212

0,15 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.09.2020

Bis 16.09.2020

Bar

7171

0,01 %

Listed Put Warrant

18.09.2020

18.09.2020

Bar

1100

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.12.2020

Bis 16.12.2020

Bar

1719

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

17.03.2021

Bis 17.03.2021

Bar

38

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

16.06.2021

Bis 16.06.2021

Bar

2827

0,00 %

Listed Put Warrant

03.01.2025

Bis 03.01.2025

Bar

22690

0,02 %







Summe

5178309

4,19 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Generale International Limited

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Codéis Securities S.A.

%

%

%



%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC

%

%

%

SG Americas Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

27.01.2020



