DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON submits proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar International Corporation

30-Jan-2020 / 22:34 CET/CEST


Munich, 30 January 2020 - Today, TRATON SE ("TRATON") has submitted to the Board of Directors of the US American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a share of 16.8%, the proposal to acquire all outstanding shares in Navistar not already owned by TRATON at a price of approx. USD 2.9 bn (USD 35 per Navistar share), in cash. If the proposal is accepted, TRATON will become the sole owner of Navistar. The proposal is in particular subject to TRATON and Navistar agreeing on a merger agreement, the conduct of satisfactory due diligence and the approval of the merger agreement by the boards of TRATON and Volkswagen AG as well as the Board of Directors and the shareholders" meeting of Navistar.

 

Contact:
Rolf Woller

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 162 172 33 62

rolf.woller@traton.com

TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München, Deutschland


www.traton.com


 







Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
