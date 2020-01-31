DGAP-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG: TRATON submits proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar
2020. január 30., csütörtök, 22:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON submits proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar International Corporation
Wolfsburg, 30 January 2020 - Today, TRATON SE ("TRATON") has submitted to the
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
|E-mail:
|helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|ISIN:
|DE0007664039, DE0007664005
|WKN:
|766403, 766400
|Indices:
|DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|964935
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
964935 30-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]