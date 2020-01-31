

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





VOLKSWAGEN AG: TRATON submits proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar





30-Jan-2020 / 22:47 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







TRATON submits proposal to acquire all shares in Navistar International Corporation



Wolfsburg, 30 January 2020 - Today, TRATON SE ("TRATON") has submitted to the



Board of Directors of the US American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a share of 16.8%, the proposal to acquire all outstanding shares in Navistar not already owned by TRATON at a price of approx. USD 2.9 billion (USD 35 per Navistar share), against cash compensation. Volkswagen AG has signalled its general intention to provide funds for the financing of an offer. If the proposal is accepted, TRATON will become the sole owner of Navistar. The proposal is in particular subject to TRATON and Navistar agreeing on a merger agreement, the conduct of satisfactory due diligence and the approval of the merger agreement by the boards of TRATON and Volkswagen AG as well as the Board of Directors and the shareholders" meeting of Navistar.







Helen Beckermann



Head of Volkswagen Group Investor Relations

























30-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



