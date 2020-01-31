DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Agreement





31 January 2020

Guidance raised with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue / RIB Software SE expects a major iTWO 4.0 Phase-III-contract

Stuttgart, Germany, 31 January 2020. RIB Software SE expects a major Phase-III-contract for the iTWO 4.0 platform based on a European-wide announcement released today by a leading European infrastructure company and raises its Guidance with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue.

RIB Software SE expects that the contract will be awarded to the company with a high degree of probability. Before the contract is ultimately awarded, the relevant legal deadlines must be observed.

On the basis of the expected award of the contract and the positive business outlook, the company raises its operating EBITDA Guidance for fiscal year 2020 from € 52 million - € 60 million to € 57 million - € 65 million. At the same time, the Revenue Guidance is being raised from € 260 million - € 300 million to € 270 million - € 310 million.