DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Guidance raised with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue / RIB Software SE expects a major iTWO 4.0 Phase-III-contract
2020. január 31., péntek, 09:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Agreement
31 January 2020
Guidance raised with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue / RIB Software SE expects a major iTWO 4.0 Phase-III-contract
Stuttgart, Germany, 31 January 2020. RIB Software SE expects a major Phase-III-contract for the iTWO 4.0 platform based on a European-wide announcement released today by a leading European infrastructure company and raises its Guidance with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue.
RIB Software SE expects that the contract will be awarded to the company with a high degree of probability. Before the contract is ultimately awarded, the relevant legal deadlines must be observed.
On the basis of the expected award of the contract and the positive business outlook, the company raises its operating EBITDA Guidance for fiscal year 2020 from € 52 million - € 60 million to € 57 million - € 65 million. At the same time, the Revenue Guidance is being raised from € 260 million - € 300 million to € 270 million - € 310 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711-7873-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711-7873-311
|E-mail:
|info@rib-software.com
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2XN6
|WKN:
|A0Z2XN
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|965149
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
965149 31-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
