DGAP-Adhoc: RIB Software SE: Guidance raised with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue / RIB Software SE expects a major iTWO 4.0 Phase-III-contract

2020. január 31., péntek, 09:57





DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Agreement


RIB Software SE: Guidance raised with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue / RIB Software SE expects a major iTWO 4.0 Phase-III-contract


31-Jan-2020 / 09:57 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



31 January 2020



Guidance raised with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue / RIB Software SE expects a major iTWO 4.0 Phase-III-contract



Stuttgart, Germany, 31 January 2020. RIB Software SE expects a major Phase-III-contract for the iTWO 4.0 platform based on a European-wide announcement released today by a leading European infrastructure company and raises its Guidance with respect to operating EBITDA and Revenue.



RIB Software SE expects that the contract will be awarded to the company with a high degree of probability. Before the contract is ultimately awarded, the relevant legal deadlines must be observed.



On the basis of the expected award of the contract and the positive business outlook, the company raises its operating EBITDA Guidance for fiscal year 2020 from € 52 million - € 60 million to € 57 million - € 65 million. At the same time, the Revenue Guidance is being raised from € 260 million - € 300 million to € 270 million - € 310 million.










31-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 965149





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



965149  31-Jan-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=965149&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum