31-Jan-2020 / 11:14 CET/CEST





AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 30 million

Grünwald, January 31, 2020 - Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company"s annual general meeting held on May 18, 2018, the Executive Board of AURELIUS Management SE as the personally liable shareholder of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") today resolved to implement a share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 30 million (excluding acquisition expenses) (the "Share Buyback Program 2020"). Within the Share Buyback Program 2020, it is planned to buy back up to 1,000,000 of the Company"s shares, in the time from February 10, 2020 to February 9, 2021.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2020.

