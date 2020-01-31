DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 30 million
2020. január 31., péntek, 11:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 30 million
Grünwald, January 31, 2020 - Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company"s annual general meeting held on May 18, 2018, the Executive Board of AURELIUS Management SE as the personally liable shareholder of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") today resolved to implement a share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 30 million (excluding acquisition expenses) (the "Share Buyback Program 2020"). Within the Share Buyback Program 2020, it is planned to buy back up to 1,000,000 of the Company"s shares, in the time from February 10, 2020 to February 9, 2021.
The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.
The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2020.
Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
|Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-55
|E-mail:
|info@aureliusinvest.de
|Internet:
|www.aureliusinvest.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JK2A8
|WKN:
|A0JK2A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|965201
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
965201 31-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]