DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results





ad pepper media International N.V. publishes preliminary 2019 financial results; EBITDA significantly exceeds guidance





03-Feb-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ad pepper media International N.V. publishes preliminary 2019 financial results; EBITDA significantly exceeds guidance





Nürnberg, Amsterdam, February 3, 2020

ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers publishes its preliminary and unaudited results for the 2019 financial year: The company expects revenues of EUR 5,966k for the group in the fourth quarter, corresponding to a growth of 9.2 percent (Q4 2018: EUR 5,466k). The fourth-quarter EBITDA should come to EUR 1,355k corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 216.4 percent (Q4 2018: EUR 428k). The segment EBITDA figures are as follows: ad pepper should have generated EUR 266k (Q4 2018: EUR -17k), Webgains EUR 855k (Q4 2018: EUR 406k) and ad agents EUR 317k (Q4 2018: EUR -38k).

For the twelve month period as a whole, according to preliminary and unaudited results, the management of ad pepper media expects an overall revenue of EUR 21,787k, equivalent to a growth of 7.5 percent (2018: EUR 20,273k). It further expects that at EUR 3,512k, the twelve month EBITDA significantly surpassed the previous year"s (2018: EUR 1,354k), corresponding to a growth of 159.4 percent. The EBITDA achieved clearly not only significantly exceeds the previous year"s figure but also the guidance for the past financial year made in October 2019 (EBITDA in a range between EUR 2,750k and EUR 3,000k).

Based on the preliminary and unaudited figures, liquid funds as end of 2019 amount to EUR 25,229k (31.12.2018: EUR 20,507k).

The report on the financial year 2019 will be published on 26 March, 2020. The final numbers may differ from the figures presented in this release.

Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:



Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Q1-Q4 2019

Q1-Q4 2018

Gross sales

24,116

24,744

83,774

82,653

% growth

-2.5



1.4



Revenue

5,966

5,466

21,787

20,273

% growth

9.2



7.5



of which ad pepper media

1,356

1,139

5,505

5,109

% growth

19.1



7.7



of which ad agents

1,678

1,232

5,949

5,011

% growth

36.2



18.7



of which Webgains

2,932

3,095

10,333

10,153

% growth

-5.3



1.8



EBITDA

1,355

428

3,512

1,354

of which ad pepper media

266

-17

2,039

1,616

of which ad agents

317

-38

811

40

of which Webgains

855

406

1,860

631

of which admin

-83

77

-1,197

-934

Liquid funds





25,229

20,507



For further information:



Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com