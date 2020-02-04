DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. publishes preliminary 2019 financial results; EBITDA significantly exceeds guidance
2020. február 03., hétfő, 18:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
ad pepper media International N.V. publishes preliminary 2019 financial results; EBITDA significantly exceeds guidance
ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers publishes its preliminary and unaudited results for the 2019 financial year: The company expects revenues of EUR 5,966k for the group in the fourth quarter, corresponding to a growth of 9.2 percent (Q4 2018: EUR 5,466k). The fourth-quarter EBITDA should come to EUR 1,355k corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 216.4 percent (Q4 2018: EUR 428k). The segment EBITDA figures are as follows: ad pepper should have generated EUR 266k (Q4 2018: EUR -17k), Webgains EUR 855k (Q4 2018: EUR 406k) and ad agents EUR 317k (Q4 2018: EUR -38k).
For the twelve month period as a whole, according to preliminary and unaudited results, the management of ad pepper media expects an overall revenue of EUR 21,787k, equivalent to a growth of 7.5 percent (2018: EUR 20,273k). It further expects that at EUR 3,512k, the twelve month EBITDA significantly surpassed the previous year"s (2018: EUR 1,354k), corresponding to a growth of 159.4 percent. The EBITDA achieved clearly not only significantly exceeds the previous year"s figure but also the guidance for the past financial year made in October 2019 (EBITDA in a range between EUR 2,750k and EUR 3,000k).
Based on the preliminary and unaudited figures, liquid funds as end of 2019 amount to EUR 25,229k (31.12.2018: EUR 20,507k).
The report on the financial year 2019 will be published on 26 March, 2020. The final numbers may differ from the figures presented in this release.
Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:
For further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|966573
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
966573 03-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
