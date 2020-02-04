DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. publishes preliminary 2019 financial results; EBITDA significantly exceeds guidance

ad pepper media International N.V. publishes preliminary 2019 financial results; EBITDA significantly exceeds guidance


03-Feb-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST


Nürnberg, Amsterdam, February 3, 2020



ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers publishes its preliminary and unaudited results for the 2019 financial year: The company expects revenues of EUR 5,966k for the group in the fourth quarter, corresponding to a growth of 9.2 percent (Q4 2018: EUR 5,466k). The fourth-quarter EBITDA should come to EUR 1,355k corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 216.4 percent (Q4 2018: EUR 428k). The segment EBITDA figures are as follows: ad pepper should have generated EUR 266k (Q4 2018: EUR -17k), Webgains EUR 855k (Q4 2018: EUR 406k) and ad agents EUR 317k (Q4 2018: EUR -38k).



For the twelve month period as a whole, according to preliminary and unaudited results, the management of ad pepper media expects an overall revenue of EUR 21,787k, equivalent to a growth of 7.5 percent (2018: EUR 20,273k). It further expects that at EUR 3,512k, the twelve month EBITDA significantly surpassed the previous year"s (2018: EUR 1,354k), corresponding to a growth of 159.4 percent. The EBITDA achieved clearly not only significantly exceeds the previous year"s figure but also the guidance for the past financial year made in October 2019 (EBITDA in a range between EUR 2,750k and EUR 3,000k).



Based on the preliminary and unaudited figures, liquid funds as end of 2019 amount to EUR 25,229k (31.12.2018: EUR 20,507k).



The report on the financial year 2019 will be published on 26 March, 2020. The final numbers may differ from the figures presented in this release.



Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:
























































































  Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q1-Q4 2019 Q1-Q4 2018
Gross sales 24,116 24,744 83,774 82,653
% growth -2.5   1.4  
Revenue 5,966 5,466 21,787 20,273
% growth 9.2   7.5  
of which ad pepper media 1,356 1,139 5,505 5,109
% growth 19.1   7.7  
of which ad agents 1,678 1,232 5,949 5,011
% growth 36.2   18.7  
of which Webgains 2,932 3,095 10,333 10,153
% growth -5.3   1.8  
EBITDA 1,355 428 3,512 1,354
of which ad pepper media 266 -17 2,039 1,616
of which ad agents 317 -38 811 40
of which Webgains 855 406 1,860 631
of which admin -83 77 -1,197 -934
Liquid funds     25,229 20,507

 

For further information:

Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com










Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 966573





 
