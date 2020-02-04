DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Munich, 03 February 2020

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Resignation of chairperson of the supervisory board effective as of 31 March 2020

Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano has just informed the company that she is resigning from her office as member of the supervisory board and as chairperson of the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG effective as of 31 March 2020.

She has decided to resign from the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for personal reasons to focus on her enhanced responsibilities at Telefónica S.A. Group level.

The company will immediately work towards the appointment of a successor.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG thanks Laura Abasolo for her outstanding work on the supervisory board serving the interest of the company, its shareholders and employees and wishes her all the best for her future.

