Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Resignation of chairperson of the supervisory board effective as of 31 March 2020


Munich, 03 February 2020



Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Resignation of chairperson of the supervisory board effective as of 31 March 2020



Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano has just informed the company that she is resigning from her office as member of the supervisory board and as chairperson of the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG effective as of 31 March 2020.



She has decided to resign from the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for personal reasons to focus on her enhanced responsibilities at Telefónica S.A. Group level.



The company will immediately work towards the appointment of a successor.



Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG thanks Laura Abasolo for her outstanding work on the supervisory board serving the interest of the company, its shareholders and employees and wishes her all the best for her future.



Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
