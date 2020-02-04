DGAP-Adhoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Resignation of chairperson of the supervisory board effective as of 31 March 2020
2020. február 03., hétfő, 18:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, 03 February 2020
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Resignation of chairperson of the supervisory board effective as of 31 March 2020
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano has just informed the company that she is resigning from her office as member of the supervisory board and as chairperson of the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG effective as of 31 March 2020.
She has decided to resign from the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for personal reasons to focus on her enhanced responsibilities at Telefónica S.A. Group level.
The company will immediately work towards the appointment of a successor.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG thanks Laura Abasolo for her outstanding work on the supervisory board serving the interest of the company, its shareholders and employees and wishes her all the best for her future.
More information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
|Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
|80992 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 24 42 0
|Internet:
|www.telefonica.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1J5RX9
|WKN:
|A1J5RX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|966935
|MDAX
TecDAX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
966935 03-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]