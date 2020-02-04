DGAP-News: Mutares starts into 2020 with the successful completion of the acquisition of Tekfor S.p.A.
2020. február 04., kedd, 07:25
Mutares starts into 2020 with the successful completion of the acquisition of Tekfor S.p.A.
Munich/Milan, 4 February 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Italian business of Tekfor Group, a manufacturer of high-quality components for Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers in the automotive industry. With the successful completion of the acquisition, the Italian company will operate and market under the new name PRIMOTECS.
PRIMOTECS employs approx. 670 people and operates two production sites in Northern Italy, where it produces components for use in electric, hybrid and conventional powertrains. The company has established itself as a well-known, profitable supplier within the automotive sector as well as the truck industry and related industries. In financial year 2020, the system supplier expects sales of approx. EUR 120 million with a break-even operating result. Under the new name PRIMOTECS, which stands for Mobility, Transmission, Engine Components & Solutions, the company will concentrate on the development of the current business, the capitalization of the acquired know-how and acceleration of further collaboration with customers.
"We are happy having completed the acquisition of PRIMOTECS and welcome our new colleagues to the Mutares family. I am convinced that due to our operational experience and expertise in the automotive segment, together we will develop PRIMOTECS successfully and bring even more value to its customers by extending the offering towards a solution supplier", says Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
For further information:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Contact Press
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|966959
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
966959 04.02.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]