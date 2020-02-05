DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








04.02.2020 / 19:10



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

22.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,05 % 5,97 % 6,02 % 123565586
letzte Mitteilung 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 48265 7357 0,04 % 0,01 %
Summe 55622 0,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
























































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 1604263 1,30 %
Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note N/A N/A 8285 0,01 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %
Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5723 0,00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1598 0,00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8129 0,01 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10569 0,01 %
Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 3371 0,00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 5929 0,00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 464 0,00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 270 0,00 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 184898 0,15 %
    Summe 2205100 1,78 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5103 0,00 %
OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 93 0,00 %
Contract For Difference N/A N/A Bar 334162 0,27 %
Equity Linked Swaps 17.02.2020 17.02.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %
Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %
OTC Call Option 19.02.2020 Bis 19.02.2020 Bar 25502 0,02 %
OTC Call Option 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 72136 0,06 %
OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62928 0,05 %
OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 107252 0,09 %
OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68932 0,06 %
OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 8601 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 43306 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 4382 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 57904 0,05 %
OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 18034 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 69277 0,06 %
OTC Call Option 15.09.2021 Bis 15.09.2021 Bar 2406 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 54292 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 19437 0,02 %
OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 40834 0,03 %
OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 46374 0,04 %
OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 155870 0,13 %
OTC Put Option 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %
OTC Put Option 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 9916 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %
OTC Put Option 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %
OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 6137 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %
OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7169 0,01 %
OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1719 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 38 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2826 0,00 %
OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 22690 0,02 %
Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 Physisch 444200 0,36 %
Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Physisch 470000 0,38 %
Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 Physisch 145000 0,12 %
Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 Bis 18.12.2020 Physisch 452700 0,37 %
Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 Bis 18.06.2021 Physisch 120000 0,10 %
Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 Physisch 55000 0,04 %
Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 Bis 16.12.2022 Physisch 71000 0,06 %
Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 Bis 15.12.2023 Physisch 275000 0,22 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.02.2020 Bis 19.02.2020 Bar 14178 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 57969 0,05 %
Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62713 0,05 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 81274 0,07 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Bar 413 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68917 0,06 %
Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 7448 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 25137 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 2348 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 28005 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 6158 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 50354 0,04 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 Bis 15.09.2021 Bar 467 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 23083 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 1255 0,00 %
Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 10027 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 10430 0,01 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 120552 0,10 %
Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 2206 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 9916 0,01 %
Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 6137 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7171 0,01 %
Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1719 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 38 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2827 0,00 %
Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 22690 0,02 %
      Summe 5178309 4,19 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Generale International Limited % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Codéis Securities S.A. % % %
      % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC % % %
SG Americas Securities LLC % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

03.02.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
