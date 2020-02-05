DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Announcement of the dividend proposal
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Villeroy & Boch AG: Announcement of the dividend proposal
Mettlach, 04.02.2020 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of 0.55 EUR per ordinary share and 0.60 EUR per preference share for the financial year 2019.
Contact:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2714
E-Mail: May.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
Sven Köpsel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2715
E-Mail: Koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|967949
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
967949 04-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
