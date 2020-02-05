DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Announcement of the dividend proposal

Villeroy & Boch AG: Announcement of the dividend proposal


Mettlach, 04.02.2020 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of 0.55 EUR per ordinary share and 0.60 EUR per preference share for the financial year 2019.


Contact:


Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2714

E-Mail: May.katrin@villeroy-boch.com


Sven Köpsel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2715

E-Mail: Koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com

 







Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 967949





 
