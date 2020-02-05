

Mettlach, 04.02.2020 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG will propose to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of 0.55 EUR per ordinary share and 0.60 EUR per preference share for the financial year 2019.





Contact:





Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2714



E-Mail: May.katrin@villeroy-boch.com





Sven Köpsel



Head of Investor Relations



Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2715



E-Mail: Koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com





