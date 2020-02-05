DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Bekanntgabe Dividendenvorschlag

2020. február 04., kedd, 22:04





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Dividende


Villeroy & Boch AG: Bekanntgabe Dividendenvorschlag


04.02.2020 / 22:04 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Villeroy & Boch AG: Bekanntgabe Dividendenvorschlag


Mettlach, 04.02.2020 - Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG schlagen der Hauptversammlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 eine unveränderte Dividende in Höhe von 0,55 EUR pro Stammaktie und 0,60 EUR pro Vorzugsaktie vor.


Kontakt:


Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2714

E-Mail: May.katrin@villeroy-boch.com


Sven Köpsel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2715

E-Mail: Koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com

 







04.02.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-Mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 967949





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



967949  04.02.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=967949&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum