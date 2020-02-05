

Mettlach, 04.02.2020 - Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG schlagen der Hauptversammlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 eine unveränderte Dividende in Höhe von 0,55 EUR pro Stammaktie und 0,60 EUR pro Vorzugsaktie vor.





Kontakt:





Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2714



E-Mail: May.katrin@villeroy-boch.com





Sven Köpsel



Head of Investor Relations



Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2715



E-Mail: Koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com





