DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Bekanntgabe Dividendenvorschlag
2020. február 04., kedd, 22:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Dividende
Villeroy & Boch AG: Bekanntgabe Dividendenvorschlag
Mettlach, 04.02.2020 - Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG schlagen der Hauptversammlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 eine unveränderte Dividende in Höhe von 0,55 EUR pro Stammaktie und 0,60 EUR pro Vorzugsaktie vor.
Kontakt:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2714
E-Mail: May.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
Sven Köpsel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 2715
E-Mail: Koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-Mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|967949
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
967949 04.02.2020 CET/CEST
