Hannover Re increases premium volume in 1 January renewals and confirms guidance for 2020
Hannover Re increases premium volume in 1 January renewals and confirms guidance for 2020
Hannover, 5 February 2020: Hannover Re grew its premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 14.0% adjusted for exchange rate effects in the treaty renewals as at 1 January 2020. The price increase for the renewed business amounted to 2.3%.
"We can look back on a solid main renewal season that largely lived up to our expectations", Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re, commented. "Thanks to our very good position as one of the world"s leading reinsurers, we generated pleasing growth in our renewed portfolio at generally slightly improved prices and conditions. Nevertheless, it remains the case that the rate level for natural catastrophe covers in particular, and here above all in Japan, Latin America and the Caribbean, is too low and there is a need for further improvement."
Of the total premium volume booked in the previous year on an underwriting-year basis in traditional property and casualty reinsurance amounting to EUR 10,555 million, treaties with a volume of altogether EUR 7,049 million - or 67% of the business - were up for renewal as at 1 January 2020. Of this, a premium volume of EUR 6,305 million was renewed, while treaties worth EUR 1,663 million were either cancelled or renewed in modified form. Including increases of EUR 810 million from new treaties and from changes in prices and treaty shares, the total renewed premium volume came in at EUR 11,541 million.
The strongest growth in the renewals - at 15.5% - derived from proportional reinsurance, which generated a renewed premium volume of EUR 6,027 million. Prices here were up by 2.1%. The renewed premium volume in non-proportional reinsurance grew by 9.7% to EUR 2,007 million. The price increase amounted to 2.9%.
Regions and lines: North America, agricultural risks and UK business deliver particularly appreciable growth rates
In North America the premium volume grew by 19.5% in the 1 January renewals. This was achieved both by further expanding the existing portfolio and by acquiring new customer relationships at broadly improved conditions. Although losses from natural disasters - such as the fresh outbreak of California wildfires and hurricane Dorian - were lower than in the two previous years, considerable price increases were nevertheless obtained across large parts of the property portfolio. Under loss-impacted programmes the price increases in non-proportional reinsurance reached double-digit percentages. In US casualty business prices improved against a backdrop of reduced capacities in the market.
The premium volume in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and in agricultural risks surged by 35.1%, driven above all by growth in worldwide agricultural business. Loss-affected programmes, in particular, saw appreciable price increases. It should, however, be borne in mind that large parts of Hannover Re"s portfolio in Latin America are not renewed until later in the year.
Business in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy grew by 5.9%. E+S Rückversicherung AG, the Hannover Re subsidiary responsible for the German market, was able to further strengthen its leading position and wrote numerous increased treaty shares at largely stable prices and conditions. In motor reinsurance prices remained stable. After years of challenging market conditions in German industrial lines, the remedial actions taken by primary insurers are having a positive effect.
The premium volume from business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the London Market grew by 22.1%. After the adjustment to the Ogden rate - which is used to measure liability expenditures for personal injury claims - proved to be lower than anticipated, prices for non-proportional motor business recorded double-digit increases. Premiums for natural catastrophe risks written through the London Market similarly showed double-digit improvements. Rate increases were also obtained in liability business, although these were not as appreciable as in motor business.
Premium growth in Continental Europe amounted to 10.6%. Particularly under loss-impacted programmes the pricing level was better than in prior years, and here most notably in Northern Europe. At the same time generally stronger demand for reinsurance could be discerned across the entire region.
In the region Asia, Australia and the Middle East Hannover Re boosted its premium volume by 8.6% and substantially expanded its position with a number of clients at largely stable prices and conditions in various markets, especially China.
The premium volume in the credit, surety and political risks line was up by 8.6%, in part thanks to the acquisition of new customers. Market conditions were modestly improved.
In aviation and marine reinsurance the premium volume grew by 13.7%. The significant losses incurred in 2018 and 2019 further reinforced the trend towards rising prices and improved conditions in aviation reinsurance. The marine reinsurance market was again shaped by intense competition and an oversupply of capacity. Even though the renewals fell short of expectations in some cases, it was evident that long-term customers are increasingly concerned more about stability than mere pricing considerations. All in all, Hannover Re obtained adequate prices.
The premium volume in natural catastrophe business grew by 7.8%, with price increases for the most part coming in lower than expected. Competition remained fierce even though the available capacities from the ILS market contracted slightly. Despite higher additional reserves set aside for prior-year losses such as hurricane Irma in 2017 and typhoon Jebi in 2018 and further heavy loss expenditure incurred in the 2019 financial year from typhoons Hagibis and Faxai as well as hurricane Dorian, it was only possible to obtain stable prices and conditions overall as at 1 January. In US natural catastrophe business we achieved stable or modestly improved prices. More appreciable impetus on the pricing side can be anticipated in the various rounds of renewals held later in the year which are more focused on the loss-impacted regions.
Guidance for 2020 confirmed
"The positive trend that emerged from the 1 January renewals should become more pronounced in the subsequent rounds of renewals during the year, not least because these also concentrate more on the loss-affected programmes", Mr. Henchoz noted. "With this in mind, we are confident of achieving all the goals that we have set ourselves for the 2020 financial year."
As already announced in November, Hannover Re expects Group net income of around EUR 1.2 billion for the 2020 financial year. Based on constant exchange rates, gross premium should grow by around 5% and the return on investment should be around 2.7%.
As usual, all statements regarding future targets are subject to the premise that large loss expenditure remains within the envisaged budget of EUR 975 million and that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets. The dividend policy will also continue unchanged as in previous years.
Preliminary key figures for 2019
Hannover Re will publish its audited annual financial statement on 11 March 2020.
