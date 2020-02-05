DGAP-News: flatex AG: All-time record start into the new year for flatex and DeGiro
2020. február 05., szerda, 08:00
- Almost 35,000 new customers decided in January for flatex and DeGiro
In December 2019, flatex announced the acquisition of DeGiro, which will make it one of the largest online brokers in Europe. After completion of the transaction, together they expect to serve more than one million customers with over 35 million securities transactions in 2020. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatex Group is thus ideally positioned for further growth and on its way to becoming Europe"s leading provider of online retail brokerage.
Muhamad Chahrour
CFO & IR
flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 0
ir@flatex.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatex AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatex.com
|Internet:
|www.flatex.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|968101
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
968101 05.02.2020
